Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
iheart.com
Judge Rules State House Tent City To Stay
A Rhode Island judge has granted a temporary restraining order in favor of a homeless encampment in front of the State House in Providence. Superior Court Associate Justice R. David Cruise approved a restraining order on while also declaring that no additional tents can be set up outside the capitol building going forward.
iheart.com
Federal Court: State Can Still Enforce Parts of New Gun Law
The state's ban on guns in places like parks and theaters will remain in place for now. A federal Court of Appeals panel has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last month. That means state police can enforce the ban while the legal challenge...
Comments / 0