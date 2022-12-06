Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
wtvy.com
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Drugs, guns, and...
wtvy.com
Talking with Jessica Givens about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Dothan business leaders hear the future of Alabama’s workforce
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan business leaders are learning what the future of Alabama’s workforce could look like. You see the sings everywhere saying “help wanted” and even “expected longer wait times due to staff shortages.”. Despite that, Alabama State Commerce officials are hopeful for the...
wtvy.com
Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
955wtvy.com
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
wtvy.com
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
wtvy.com
Miracle on Foster Day 2 - Ozark
SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. Tonight -- Georgians will learn who their next senator will be -- as incumbent Raphael Warnock ... And former football star Herschel Walker eagerly wait for votes to be counted in this high stakes runoff election. The vote was too close to call in the general election ... And it seems like it will be no different tonight!
wtvy.com
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
955wtvy.com
Wiregrass Christmas Event for the Weekend 12/9-12/10
There’s still plenty of Christmas events this weekend in The Wiregrass. This morning at 8 you’re invited to the Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Tomorrow starting at 10:30am it’s the Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival. Vendors will line Foster Street with local goods. And they’ll be another chance to get your picture with Santa.
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville
District Attorney Kirke Adams last Friday asked Judge Stanley Garner to deny bond for two child sex suspects which is allowed under the law that went into effect on November 28. Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a...
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
wtvy.com
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
wtvy.com
Salvation Army uses holiday season to prepare giving back to the Wiregrass year round
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - December is the time to celebrate giving, and one well-known nonprofit offers many ways for people to join them in helping those in need. The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to put their motto of “doing the most good” at the forefront.
Comments / 0