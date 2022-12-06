Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers reward for information on Moore Co. electric grid destruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that the state, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons(s) responsible for the electric grid attack in Moore County last weekend.
WITN
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
WITN
2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band to host Christmas concert
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform two free holiday concerts. The concerts will take place at the Two Rivers Theater in Cherry Point today at 6 p.m. and tomorrow at 4 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public, but you...
Comments / 0