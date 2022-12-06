Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Host First Live ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Performance
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl launched the “Hanukkah Sessions” during the pandemic. The celebration saw a series of covers recorded in Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin’s home studio. Each of Hanukkah’s eight nights was scored by a cover from a well-known artist. Now, for their third installment...
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other
Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
musictimes.com
Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death
Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
musictimes.com
Peter Cooper Cause of Death: Country Hall Executive Dead 1 Week After Suffering Injury
Peter Cooper, a well-known personality in the country music industry for being a music journalist, singer, and executive for the Country Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 52. Last week, the musician's friends, fans, and family have been worried and keeping him in their thoughts after...
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
SZA Says ‘SOS’ Album Would’ve Had More Features If She Wasn’t Ghosted
It’s been a long five years, but SZA’s highly-anticipated album, SOS, is days away. Admittedly, its arrival has the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird cautious. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” the 33-year-old shared with Hot 97. The 23-track LP has features from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even a posthumous verse from ODB. She expected even more features, but that didn’t work out due to a classic case of ghosting.More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A ChildSZA Performs...
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors
Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Comments / 0