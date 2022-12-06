Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Down East
The Republic of Madawaska Isn’t Real, But Its President Doesn’t Mind
One unverifiable story has it that, before the international boundary was settled, a man from the St. John Valley grew tired of being asked whether he lived in the U.S. or Canada and one time answered, with Roman conviction, “I am a citizen of the Republic of Madawaska!” In another story — a verifiable one — a natural-born rabble-rouser from Maine, John Baker, settled north of the St. John River and, hopeful that the U.S. would someday annex the area, decided to declare an independent Republic of Madawaska in the meantime. The plot fizzled after New Brunswick authorities arrested him, but the notion has lived on that those who dwell along the St. John are a united people. “For a long time,” current president of the Republic of Madawaska Eric Marquis says, “that river was simply a river, not a border.”
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
mainebiz.biz
Presque Isle hotel reopens after $7M investment
A storied Presque Isle hotel has been renovated and this week reopened under nonprofit ownership. Leaders of Ignite Presque Isle were joined by local and regional officials, community members and guests to cut the ribbon on the Northeastland Hotel, the new Rodney’s Restaurant and an innovation center designed to serve as a co-working and business development space.
wagmtv.com
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A former Bangor resident pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The United State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement " According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.
wabi.tv
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Presque Isle Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Homicides in Castle Hill, Maine
Forty-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences for murdering two men in Castle Hill in 2019. Bobby Nightingale Gets Two Life Sentences for Castle Hill Murders. A jury found him guilty of the crimes in August of 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allan Curtis were killed...
wabi.tv
Van Buren man indicted for creating police standoff in Aroostook County
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from a standoff with police a few months ago. Corey Vick, 35, is facing nine charges including assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and creating a police standoff. In October, Vick...
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
fiddleheadfocus.com
NorState FCU heads into 2023 under new leadership
MADAWASKA, Maine — NorState Federal Credit Union and its board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Davenport as NorState FCU’s new president & chief executive officer. He takes over the position after the retirement of Susan G. Whitehead, who held the CEO position for over nine years.
Reward Offered for Info about Two Deer Carcasses Dumped on I-95 in Benedicta, Maine
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about two deer carcasses that were left on the side of Interstate 95 in Benedicta in Aroostook County, Maine. The remains were found on Thursday near mile marker 260. “The deer was left to waste next to the highway”. Spokesperson and Communications...
989wclz.com
Former Bangor man faces up to 20 years in prison on drug charges
A man faces up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court documents allege that Wayne Smith, 31, and others trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Penobscot and Aroostook Counties from 2018-2021. According to WABI, the former Bangor resident was charged...
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people responsible for illegally killing deer
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for illegally killing two doe deer Thursday in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were found dumped on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 260 in the...
foxbangor.com
Presque Isle man sentenced to life in prison
HOULTON– A Presque Isle man convicted of murdering two men has been sentenced to life in prison. Bobby Nightingale,38, was also sentenced to five consecutive years for criminal threatening. Allen Curtis ,25, and Roger Ellis, 51, were found dead in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0