Madawaska, ME

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
The Republic of Madawaska Isn’t Real, But Its President Doesn’t Mind

One unverifiable story has it that, before the international boundary was settled, a man from the St. John Valley grew tired of being asked whether he lived in the U.S. or Canada and one time answered, with Roman conviction, “I am a citizen of the Republic of Madawaska!” In another story — a verifiable one — a natural-born rabble-rouser from Maine, John Baker, settled north of the St. John River and, hopeful that the U.S. would someday annex the area, decided to declare an independent Republic of Madawaska in the meantime. The plot fizzled after New Brunswick authorities arrested him, but the notion has lived on that those who dwell along the St. John are a united people. “For a long time,” current president of the Republic of Madawaska Eric Marquis says, “that river was simply a river, not a border.”
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Presque Isle hotel reopens after $7M investment

A storied Presque Isle hotel has been renovated and this week reopened under nonprofit ownership. Leaders of Ignite Presque Isle were joined by local and regional officials, community members and guests to cut the ribbon on the Northeastland Hotel, the new Rodney’s Restaurant and an innovation center designed to serve as a co-working and business development space.
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A former Bangor resident pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The United State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement " According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Van Buren man indicted for creating police standoff in Aroostook County

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from a standoff with police a few months ago. Corey Vick, 35, is facing nine charges including assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and creating a police standoff. In October, Vick...
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
NorState FCU heads into 2023 under new leadership

MADAWASKA, Maine — NorState Federal Credit Union and its board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Davenport as NorState FCU’s new president & chief executive officer. He takes over the position after the retirement of Susan G. Whitehead, who held the CEO position for over nine years.
Former Bangor man faces up to 20 years in prison on drug charges

A man faces up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court documents allege that Wayne Smith, 31, and others trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Penobscot and Aroostook Counties from 2018-2021. According to WABI, the former Bangor resident was charged...
Presque Isle man sentenced to life in prison

HOULTON– A Presque Isle man convicted of murdering two men has been sentenced to life in prison. Bobby Nightingale,38, was also sentenced to five consecutive years for criminal threatening. Allen Curtis ,25, and Roger Ellis, 51, were found dead in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in...
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

