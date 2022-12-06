Read full article on original website
Arca – “Ritual”
Arca followed summer 2020’s Kick i with a flurry of sequels in late 2021, highlighted by Kick iii. Today she releases Kick, a fan-voted compilation of highlights from the five-album Kick series. The album contains three previously unreleased songs, two of which — “Alto Voltaje” and “Sentient Savior” — have been widely available via leak for some time now. The third new song, “Ritual,” seems to genuinely be out there for the first time today. Hear all three of the bonus tracks below.
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample
SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
The Arcs – “Eyez”
Early next year, Dan Auerbach and co. will release Electrophonic Chronic, the first new album from the Arcs since their debut Yours, Dreamily came out in 2015. The album was recorded mostly before bandmate Richard Swift passed away, and its singles have felt prescient, including “Heaven Is A Place” and “Keep On Dreamin’.”
Foyer Red – “Etc”
Brooklyn art-rock collective Foyer Red have been releasing a series of one-off singles since their debut EP, 2021’s Zigzag Wombat. Those were “Flipper,” “Pickles,” and September’s “Pollen City.” Well, now the group are celebrating being signed to Carpark Records with another new single: the offbeat and angular “Etc.”
The HIRS Collective – “Sweet Like Candy” (Feat. NØ MAN, Thou, & Jessica Joy Mills)
The HIRS Collective is the Philadelphia-based queer punk crew behind the great indie label Get Better Records, and they’ve got a whole lot of friends. Early next year, the HIRS Collective will release We’re Still Here, a new album that’ll have contributions from members of Fucked Up, Soul Glo, Gouge Away, the Locust, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and many others. We’ve already posted the title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Today, the HIRS Collective has shared another ripper.
Boldy James & Cuns – “Footprints”
You didn’t think we’d get through the rest of 2022 without another Boldy James album, did you? The Detroit underground fixture remains one of the greatest, most prolific rappers out there, and he comes out with new albums more often than I buy socks. Thus far, Boldy James has released three albums this year, and he recorded each of them with a different producer: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave. Next week, he’ll release one more.
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Lana Del Rey has announced a new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. It will be out on March 10, and it’s the follow-up to her pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters. The album artwork reveals that...
Dove Cameron Interpolates Edwyn Collins On New Single “Girl Like Me”
The Dove Cameron renaissance is upon us, and it now includes 100% more Edwyn Collins. “Girl Like Me,” Cameron’s new crunchy, guitar-powered single, interpolates the Orange Juice frontman’s 1995 signature hit “A Girl Like You.”. “I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins...
Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s TrillStatik 2 Feat. Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., & More
Back in 2019, the Houston rap legend Bun B and esteemed NYC producer Statik Selektah teamed up on an album called TrillStatik. Today they’ve dropped the sequel. TrillStatik 2 is a gust-heavy affair with features from (deep breath) Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Papoose, Smoke DZA, Dave East, Cal Wayne, Termanology, Jinell, Propain, Nems, Flee Lord, Haile Supreme, 38 Spesh, Grafh, Haile Supreme, and Armand Assante.
White Reaper – “Fog Machine”
The power-poppy Louisville riff-slingers White Reaper announced their new album Asking For A Ride in October with the release of lead single “Pages,” which we liked a lot. We’re also fond of “Fog Machine,” the band’s new single out today. The uptempo track features hooks galore plus some serious shredding, striking an ideal balance of pop accessibility and rocking-the-fuck-out abandon.
Polo G – “My All”
Polo G has spent the latter part of this year following up 2021’s excellent Hall Of Fame with a series of singles. Today he follows “Distraction” and “Bag Talk” with “My All,” which arrives with a Cole Bennett music video. The song is a bit Polo G-by-numbers, with the Chicago rap star melodiously spitting about his success over a melancholic guitar-laced trap beat. Watch the video below.
Slaves Change Their Name To Soft Play, Apologize To Anyone They Offended
Way back in 2020, the California post-hardcore band Slaves announced they were changing their name. They eventually rebranded as Rain City Drive. Beyond distancing themselves from the problematic connotations associated with the name Slaves, it also allowed the band to clear up confusion between themselves and the UK punk duo Slaves, who continued to use the name — until now.
The Bad Ends – “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride”
A few months back, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends revealed themselves with “All Your Friends Are Dying,” the lead single from the band’s debut album The Power And The Glory. Since then, they’ve shared “Thanksgiving 1915” and now the group — which is made up of Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry — is back with another new single, “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride.”
The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2022
Now that the Stereogum staff has begun rolling out our coverage of the year’s best music, it’s time for you to officially voice your own opinions. Our annual readers’ poll the Gummy Awards is live. Below, you can vote for one (1) album and one (1) song from 2022. Tracks released before this year that were included on a 2022 album or made a significant impact on this year are eligible, so if you’re looking to hype up an early single from your favorite January LP or repeat Kate Bush’s Song Of The Summer success, go nuts.
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Paramore – “The News”
Paramore season has been well underway for a while now. New album This Is Why arrives in February, they’re opening some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows next year, they’re also headlining a run of 2023 dates with Bloc Party, Foals, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu. We’ve already heard the new album’s killer title track, and now Paramore is back with another single. This one’s called “The News,” and it contains all-too-timely lyrics — “Shut your eyes but it won’t go away/ Turn on / Turn off/ The news!” There’s even a horror movie-inspired video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi.
Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.
Buggin – “Attitude”
It’s been nearly three years since the Chicago hardcore band Buggin Out released their stupendous self-titled debut EP. Since then, they’ve shortened their name to just plain Buggin, and they’ve released a couple of other tracks, the stomp-ass original “Brainfreeze” and a very fun cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Gratitude.” But that’s not enough! We need more! Today, we get one new Buggin track.
Aesop Rock – “Pumpkin Seeds” (Feat. Lupe Fiasco)
“Pumpkin Seeds” is a new collaboration between Aesop Rock and Lupe Fiasco. It’s produced by their fellow hip-hop luminary Blockhead, who made the beats for Aesop’s 2021 album Garbology. The track is a benefit for the Collaboratory, an organization raising funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio, the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton. Hear “Pumpkin Seeds” below, and buy related merch here.
YG & Lil Wayne – “Miss My Dawgs”
YG’s first single since the release of September’s I GOT ISSUES is “Miss My Dawgs,” a Lil Wayne collab that serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend and fellow rapper Slim 400, who died a year ago today. A Nipsey Hussle mural also appears early on in the video. Produced by Gibbo and Ambezza, the meditative, piano-based beat serves as a canvas for YG and Weezy’s laments about friends who’ve left this world behind. Hear it below.
