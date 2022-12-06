You didn’t think we’d get through the rest of 2022 without another Boldy James album, did you? The Detroit underground fixture remains one of the greatest, most prolific rappers out there, and he comes out with new albums more often than I buy socks. Thus far, Boldy James has released three albums this year, and he recorded each of them with a different producer: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave. Next week, he’ll release one more.

3 DAYS AGO