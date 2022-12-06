Catherine Zeta-Jones Glimmers in Sheer Plunging Jumpsuit for 'National Treasure' Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkled in a standout sequin outfit for the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
The actress attended the event hand-in-hand with her 22-year-old son, Dylan Michael Douglas, who also appeared in photos with her from the red carpet (which was actually decidedly a tan color vs. the usual crimson tone, to appropriately match the film's theme, presumably).
Zeta-Jones rocked a jazzy little number—a mahogany-colored sheer flare leg jumpsuit with a plunging bodice, long sleeves and sequins throughout designed by Elie Saab. The ensemble also featured floor-length dragging shoulder-piece embellishments.
She appeared ultra-confident as photographers snapped photos, pulling off the look with loose waves in her hair and metallic smokey eye makeup, along with complexion-complimenting neutral bronzy lipstick. She accessorized with diamond-drop earrings and several flashy rings.
Douglas chose a color scheme in the same family as his mother, sporting a brown three-piece suit with an orange printed tie and brown suede loafers.
The young actor, who favors his famous dad, Michael Douglas, wore his dark hair in an off-center part as his short tresses neatly framed his face.
"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," the mother of two, who has been married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, told PEOPLE of her date.
In addition to her son, Catherine flashed smiles for pictures with fellow costars of the National Treasure sequel as well.
The well-known actress also stars as Morticia Addams in the recently-released Netflix Addams Family reprise, Wednesday, which is available to watch now.
National Treasure: Edge of History begins streaming Dec. 14 on Disney+.
