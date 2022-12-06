Catherine Zeta-Jones Glimmers in Sheer Plunging Jumpsuit for 'National Treasure' Premiere

Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkled in a standout sequin outfit for the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

The actress attended the event hand-in-hand with her 22-year-old son, Dylan Michael Douglas, who also appeared in photos with her from the red carpet (which was actually decidedly a tan color vs. the usual crimson tone, to appropriately match the film's theme, presumably).

Zeta-Jones rocked a jazzy little number—a mahogany-colored sheer flare leg jumpsuit with a plunging bodice, long sleeves and sequins throughout designed by Elie Saab. The ensemble also featured floor-length dragging shoulder-piece embellishments.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She appeared ultra-confident as photographers snapped photos, pulling off the look with loose waves in her hair and metallic smokey eye makeup, along with complexion-complimenting neutral bronzy lipstick. She accessorized with diamond-drop earrings and several flashy rings.

Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage

Douglas chose a color scheme in the same family as his mother, sporting a brown three-piece suit with an orange printed tie and brown suede loafers.

The young actor, who favors his famous dad, Michael Douglas, wore his dark hair in an off-center part as his short tresses neatly framed his face.

"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," the mother of two, who has been married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, told PEOPLE of her date.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Dylan Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge of History" Red Carpet Event at El Capitan Theatre on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In addition to her son, Catherine flashed smiles for pictures with fellow costars of the National Treasure sequel as well.

The well-known actress also stars as Morticia Addams in the recently-released Netflix Addams Family reprise, Wednesday, which is available to watch now.

National Treasure: Edge of History begins streaming Dec. 14 on Disney+.

