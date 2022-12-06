ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton 'prepared' to run against Trump

By Rafi Schwartz
 3 days ago

John Bolton, onetime national security adviser and United Nations ambassador for former President Donald Trump, has suggested he will throw his hat into the 2024 GOP presidential campaign, should Republicans not sufficiently denounce Trump as "un-American."

In interviews with NBC on Monday , and CNN Tuesday morning , Bolton — who has never held elected office — affirmed that he was "prepared" to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, explaining that candidates "can't simply say 'I support the Constitution."

"You have to say 'I would oppose people who would undercut it,'" he continued.

Bolton's threat to enter the race comes as GOP officials have largely offered muted criticisms of Trump's recent call for "termination" of the U.S. Constitution , and the reinstatement of himself as president following his 2020 electoral defeat. Bolton had previously mulled entering the 2016 presidential race but ultimately demurred, later serving as the Trump administration's national security adviser. He left the administration under dubious circumstances in 2019, and has become a vocal critic of the Trump White House , and the former president himself , since returning to private life. Trump has similarly raged against his onetime adviser, claiming in 2020 that "if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now," and reportedly encouraged a criminal investigation of Bolton, as well .

Trump has not offered any public comment on Bolton's recent openness to challenging him for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Chrome User
3d ago

Sad that he thinks he's even qualified to be President. Being against the other guy is the reason we have who we have which is working out as bad as expected. We need someone with integrity that is not tied to their party and can work across the aisle.

C Mckeon
3d ago

😂😂😂😂 Now that is funny...... Bolton's run would be promises of world war three if elected....

Michael Petrov
3d ago

Bolton is a war monger that won’t win a single primary.

