ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD Commissioner: Man accused of Manhattan, Brooklyn shooting spree in police custody

By Michelle Bocanegra
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7ENW_0jZEmakl00
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, pictured here, said a suspect accused of a two-day shooting rampage is in custody.

The man accused of a spate of shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn is now in police custody, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a citywide search for a suspect “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Sundance Oliver is accused of fatally shooting two people across three locations since Monday and injuring several others caught in the line of fire. Police have not yet released a motive. Oliver is accused of killing a woman in Crown Heights early Tuesday who had been shot in the chest. He’s also accused of killing another man in a Lower Manhattan apartment on Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Oliver to be behind other shooting-related injuries over the last two days.

“Homicide suspect Sundance Oliver is in custody with charges pending,” Sewell said in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. “At this time, there are NO outstanding suspects. The investigation into these shootings remains ongoing by NYPD detectives.”

Oliver’s arrest comes hours after Sewell and other NYPD officials urged the public to come forward with any information that might help determine Oliver’s whereabouts. Shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sewell said authorities had “blanketed the city” in search of the gunman.

“Based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps, it has been determined that the shooter is the same in all three of these incidents,” Sewell said early Tuesday.

Police say the violence began around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Brooklyn, where a 96-year-old man was shot in his right ankle after Oliver allegedly tried to rob a woman nearby and misfired. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Hours later, police in Manhattan responded to a call that a 21-year-old man in Lower Manhattan had been shot multiple times around 2:40 p.m. on Monday. Kevon Langston was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue and pronounced dead.

Officials also believe Oliver is behind the killing of a 17-year-old woman at Brooklyn's Kingsborough Houses, who was shot in the chest around midnight on Tuesday. Her identity has yet to be released. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and declared dead on arrival shortly after midnight.

Attempts to reach Oliver’s lawyer were not immediately successful.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: 2 men wounded in Bushwick attack, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting early Friday in Bushwick, according to authorities. The victims were near Stanhope Street and Irving Avenue around 4:10 a.m. when shots rang out from a dark SUV, police said. One man, 24, was hit in the torso, while the other, 20, was struck in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Shore News Network

NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight

NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

Sundance Oliver, Killer of two surrendered

NYPD, The man who killed two and injured one surrendered on Tuesday, around 7:30 pm. Sundance Oliver, 28 years old, was wanted for two murders overnight, one in Manhattan and another in Brooklyn. He walked into the 77th precinct in Crown Heights, his hands slightly upwards. The cops immediately recognized Oliver and took him into custody.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man has $150K in jewelry stolen in NYC subway station: NYPD

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the location of the subway station. CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is missing $150,000 worth of jewelry after thieves switched his backpack while he retrieved his MetroCard from his wallet at the Canal Street and Broadway Station, according to police. The man, 52, told police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG

Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy