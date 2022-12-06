Read full article on original website
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What is that gonna do?’: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray responds to ignoring text from Vikings’ Patrick Peterson amid beef
“Super shocked.” That’s how Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray felt the moment he learned about former teammate Patrick Peterson throwing him under the bus. Peterson, who now plies his trade with the Minnesota Vikings, said that Murray only thinks about himself. The Cardinals star did not take the harsh criticism well and he has since clapped back at Peterson.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
The 2022 fantasy football season has been a wild ride for those of us who have participated this year, and we are coming down to the homestretch of the season. If your playoff bracket doesn’t start in Week 14, it will almost certainly be kicking off in Week 15. With each game becoming more and more important, that makes crafting our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list even more important to check out.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Louisville’s Malik Cunningham becomes latest QB to enter NFL Draft
After five years at Louisville, Malik Cunningham has decided to enter the NFL Draft. He’ll look to be the first Cardinals quarterback drafted since Lamar Jackson in 2018. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy was the first one to report on Cunningham’s decision. McMurphy also noted that the fifth-year senior will sit out of the upcoming […] The post Louisville’s Malik Cunningham becomes latest QB to enter NFL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North division with a win over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Minnesota is 10-2, holding a five-game lead over the Lions who are 5-7. With so much on the line for the Vikings, you can expect an inspired effort. On Wednesday, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor was […] The post Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ spicy Patrick Mahomes take draws rabid reactions from Chiefs, NFL fans
USC football star Caleb Williams went viral on Friday after his rather spicy take on his comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And sure enough, while some loved his confidence, there are several others who took issue with what he said. For those who missed it, the Heisman...
Caleb Williams’ highly confident take on Patrick Mahomes comparisons
Following the success of his 2022 campaign, USC starting quarterback Caleb Williams has been compared to one of the NFL’s most prolific passers, Kansas City Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes. In recent weeks, Caleb Williams has been labeled as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. He is likely to be...
Texans will be without two key offensive playmakers in Week 14
Heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans will be without two key playmakers on offense. Both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins will be out. Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks have been the Texans leading wide receivers this season. Each player has already missed time...
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
