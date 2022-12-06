Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022 – Biggest Surprises
The Game Awards 2022 surprised viewers with both video game related and meta bombshells throughout the show. One of the biggest surprises was the win for Marvel Snap as Best Mobile Game. The digital collectible card game, developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for PC and mobile, beat out more popular games like Genshin Impact, Apex Legends Mobile, and Tower of Fantasy to take home the award. Marvel Snap initially released in October 2022.
Up to the Cloud – Owl City Teams Up with Neural Cloud
Owl City’s newest single “Up to the Cloud” is the theme song for Neural Cloud, and it’s the collab we never expected but desperately needed. Before proceeding, check out the official music video first: Neural Cloud released last November 21st, and to celebrate it, the developer Sunborn Network Technology teamed up with Owl City, citing […] The post Up to the Cloud – Owl City Teams Up with Neural Cloud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact – Yaoyao Skills, Materials, Talents, and More
Yaoyao is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character in Version 3.4. Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more. “I wanted to give Yaoyao the magical device I used when I was younger, so she could protect herself. But before I could say anything, Cloud Retainer had already gifted Yuegui to her. Can’t say I’m surprised. Yaoyao is a very lovable child after all.”
