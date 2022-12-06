It’s here, it’s finally here; Ring of Honor Final Battle. Soon fans of the promotions will see how Tony Khan’s first calendar year as the head booker of the legendary promotion shakes out, which, if any, belts exchange hands on the show, and if the clever booker has any other surprises in store, maybe even ones involving Bryan Danielson, who hasn’t been seen on AEW television since he was taking an ambulance ride with William Regal.

2 HOURS AGO