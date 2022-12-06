Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022 – Biggest Surprises
The Game Awards 2022 surprised viewers with both video game related and meta bombshells throughout the show. One of the biggest surprises was the win for Marvel Snap as Best Mobile Game. The digital collectible card game, developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for PC and mobile, beat out more popular games like Genshin Impact, Apex Legends Mobile, and Tower of Fantasy to take home the award. Marvel Snap initially released in October 2022.
Genshin Impact – Yaoyao Skills, Materials, Talents, and More
Yaoyao is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character in Version 3.4. Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more. “I wanted to give Yaoyao the magical device I used when I was younger, so she could protect herself. But before I could say anything, Cloud Retainer had already gifted Yuegui to her. Can’t say I’m surprised. Yaoyao is a very lovable child after all.”
8 bold predictions ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle
It’s here, it’s finally here; Ring of Honor Final Battle. Soon fans of the promotions will see how Tony Khan’s first calendar year as the head booker of the legendary promotion shakes out, which, if any, belts exchange hands on the show, and if the clever booker has any other surprises in store, maybe even ones involving Bryan Danielson, who hasn’t been seen on AEW television since he was taking an ambulance ride with William Regal.
Jose Alvarado’s petty reason for playing through injury will give life to New Orleans fans
There’s some history between Suns guard Chris Paul and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Last year, New Orleans and Phoenix faced off against each other in a tightly contested playoff series during the first round of the postseason. The Suns won the series in six games, but Alvarado guarded Paul for much of the […] The post Jose Alvarado’s petty reason for playing through injury will give life to New Orleans fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Up to the Cloud – Owl City Teams Up with Neural Cloud
Owl City’s newest single “Up to the Cloud” is the theme song for Neural Cloud, and it’s the collab we never expected but desperately needed. Before proceeding, check out the official music video first: Neural Cloud released last November 21st, and to celebrate it, the developer Sunborn Network Technology teamed up with Owl City, citing […] The post Up to the Cloud – Owl City Teams Up with Neural Cloud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
