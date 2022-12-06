LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirms there are multiple allegations against Valley Hospital that the state plans to investigate. A DHHS spokesperson tells News 3 there are a total of 18 complaints with the “admission, transfer and discharge rights” allegation category. Five of those complaints were investigated from January 30, 2018 – September 11, 2019 and all were unsubstantiated, according to the state. The remaining 13 complaints have not yet been investigated. News 3 asked the state how many of the 13 complaints involve discharging, but have not received a response yet.

