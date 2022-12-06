ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Station Casinos to host hiring event for Wildfire Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wildfire Casino is looking to hire for multiple positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Station Casinos is hosting a two-day hiring event for its newest property from Dec.15 - Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions will be available...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock says there are no current plans to close The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International said Thursday there are no current plans to cease operations of The Mirage, rebuking media reports that suggested a closure was imminent. The statement comes after executives with Hard Rock took part in a Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing Wednesday. The hearing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Numerous complaints with Valley Hospital admitting, transferring and discharging patients

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirms there are multiple allegations against Valley Hospital that the state plans to investigate. A DHHS spokesperson tells News 3 there are a total of 18 complaints with the “admission, transfer and discharge rights” allegation category. Five of those complaints were investigated from January 30, 2018 – September 11, 2019 and all were unsubstantiated, according to the state. The remaining 13 complaints have not yet been investigated. News 3 asked the state how many of the 13 complaints involve discharging, but have not received a response yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New report ranks Las Vegas as second most festive city in 2022

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Las Vegas is taking advantage of it. LawnStarter released its list of 2022's most festive cities on Tuesday, with Las Vegas cracking the top three, coming in at number two. To compose its list, the online...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police officers provide help and support to man in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pair of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers are being recognized for helping a man struggling with addiction and homelessness turn his life around. LVMPD Intervention Officers Casey Hausman and Carl Loskill recently met 23-year-old Oleg Wash while he was living on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Shaq-A-Clause' surprises Booker Elementary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas elementary school students got a holiday surprise!. 100 students at Booker Elementary were selected to receive new toys and gifts as a part of "Shaq-A-Clause" presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Communities in Schools of Nevada. Students were selected individually by site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Officials provide safety tips following undercover internet operation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local experts are highlighting communication and safety regulations following an undercover internet operation. 18 people ranging from 19 - 53 years old were arrested for attempting to lure and meet up with children online for sexual acts. On the other side of those exchanges was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

