news3lv.com
Station Casinos to host hiring event for Wildfire Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wildfire Casino is looking to hire for multiple positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Station Casinos is hosting a two-day hiring event for its newest property from Dec.15 - Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions will be available...
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
news3lv.com
The Shade Tree asks for community donations from wishlist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Shade Tree is calling on the community to get into the holiday spirit by donating wishlist items. CEO Linda Perez joined us to explain how you can get involved.
news3lv.com
NV Department of Education hiring more staff to help with licensing amid educator shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County public schools are in need of more teachers. As they look to fill openings here in Nevada, the state Department of Education is taking its own steps to help speed up the process. Staffing shortages in schools have led to combining classes, extra...
news3lv.com
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
news3lv.com
Hard Rock says there are no current plans to close The Mirage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International said Thursday there are no current plans to cease operations of The Mirage, rebuking media reports that suggested a closure was imminent. The statement comes after executives with Hard Rock took part in a Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing Wednesday. The hearing...
news3lv.com
Numerous complaints with Valley Hospital admitting, transferring and discharging patients
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirms there are multiple allegations against Valley Hospital that the state plans to investigate. A DHHS spokesperson tells News 3 there are a total of 18 complaints with the “admission, transfer and discharge rights” allegation category. Five of those complaints were investigated from January 30, 2018 – September 11, 2019 and all were unsubstantiated, according to the state. The remaining 13 complaints have not yet been investigated. News 3 asked the state how many of the 13 complaints involve discharging, but have not received a response yet.
news3lv.com
Resorts World becomes first resort in Nevada to introduce new cashless technology
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The next generation of Cashless has arrived at Resorts World Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the company announced its switch to cashless technology, ushering in a new experience with unprecedented functionality through the use of the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Hard Rock unveils more renderings for redesign of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Executives with Hard Rock International have unveiled new renderings for the company's proposed redesign of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. The new images were presented during a Gaming Control Board meeting on Wednesday. Hard Rock agreed to purchase The Mirage from MGM Resorts...
news3lv.com
Local country club undergoes grass conversion to save millions of gallons of water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada continues to face serious water crisis concerns, and one local county club is doing its part to conserve millions of gallons of water. The Anthem Country Club recently converted 39 acres to Bermuda grass, which will save 30 million gallons per year. It...
news3lv.com
New report ranks Las Vegas as second most festive city in 2022
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Las Vegas is taking advantage of it. LawnStarter released its list of 2022's most festive cities on Tuesday, with Las Vegas cracking the top three, coming in at number two. To compose its list, the online...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore applies for Pahrump justice of the peace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to become a justice of the peace in Pahrump. A Nye County spokesperson confirmed Fiore is one of 20 applicants for the position in Department B. The appointment would be for an unexpired term ending in January 2027.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police officers provide help and support to man in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pair of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers are being recognized for helping a man struggling with addiction and homelessness turn his life around. LVMPD Intervention Officers Casey Hausman and Carl Loskill recently met 23-year-old Oleg Wash while he was living on the...
news3lv.com
Firearm sale concerns after fatal gun deal shooting in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A private gun sale inside a northeast Las Vegas apartment early Friday morning led to two men dead. The private sale itself was illegal, firearm experts said. Around 5:20 AM, Metro police said an emergency call came through about the shooting. Early details revealed it...
news3lv.com
'Shaq-A-Clause' surprises Booker Elementary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas elementary school students got a holiday surprise!. 100 students at Booker Elementary were selected to receive new toys and gifts as a part of "Shaq-A-Clause" presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Communities in Schools of Nevada. Students were selected individually by site...
news3lv.com
Officials provide safety tips following undercover internet operation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local experts are highlighting communication and safety regulations following an undercover internet operation. 18 people ranging from 19 - 53 years old were arrested for attempting to lure and meet up with children online for sexual acts. On the other side of those exchanges was...
news3lv.com
Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
news3lv.com
Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
