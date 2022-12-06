ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Louisville OC Lance Taylor Emerges as Frontrunner for Western Michigan HC

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

Taylor is in his first season with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from Scott Satterfield's stunning departure for Cincinnati, it appears that the dominoes are starting to fall as it pertains to his now former coaching staff at Louisville.

Cardinals offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor "has emerged" as the "likely frontrunner" for the head coaching position at Western Michigan, according to a report from Football Scoop 's John Brice.

Brice also reports that Taylor had been a candidate to named Louisville's interim head coach for the Fenway Bowl, but that "Louisville officials were concerned with the prospect of naming Taylor the Cardinals’ head coach and then seeing Taylor named the Broncos’ next leader." Louisville's Director of Player Development, Deion Branch, was ultimately named interim.

Louisville's offense struggled at times during Taylor's lone year with the program, but that was mainly due to injuries, a lack of depth a wide receiver and inconsistent quarterback play. The Cardinals' 405.1 yards per game ranked 54th in FBS, while their 27.2 points per game ranked 76th.

Should he accept the position at Western Michigan, Taylor would be the first assistant coach to officially depart the program this offseason, and the second member of the overall staff under Satterfield. Head strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders left for the same position at Arkansas this past weekend.

This season was a one-off when it comes to Taylor's overall resume. He spent the previous three seasons as Notre Dame's running backs coach, helping guide Kyren Williams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under his tutelage.

The Mt. Vernon native's most noteworthy coaching achievement came when he was the running backs coach at Stanford from 2014 to 2016. He played a large role in developing both Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love, who each had runner-up finishes for the Heisman Trophy.

Taylor had a two-year run as the Carolina Panthers' wide receivers coach in between his stints at Stanford and Notre Dame, and also has prior stops with the New York Jets, Appalachian State and Alabama. He played wide receiver from the Crimson Tide from 2000 to 2003.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Lance Taylor: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Related
Brian Brohm to Join Jeff Brohm's Staff at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of head coach Jeff Brohm's staff from Purdue is joining him at Louisville, and it's a person who Cardinals fans are also very familiar with. Speaking to both WDRB's Rick Bozich and WHAS11's Kent Spencer on Friday, Brohm said that his younger brother, Brian, who serves as the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will also be making the move to Louisville with him. Brian will serve as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator.
LOUISVILLE, KY
'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
CINCINNATI, OH
CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Five Takeaways from Jeff Brohm's Introductory Presser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is officially the next man to lead the Louisville football program. The ULAA Board of Directors formally approved his contract Thursday afternoon, and was subsequently introduced as the Cardinals' head coach in the Angel's Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium. Here are five of our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WATCH: Quarterback Outlook for Notre Dame in 2023

It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
SOUTH BEND, IN
