The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State. Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia. “I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to […]
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
East Coast’s longest sled run is opening soon in West Virginia
West Virginia State Parks is selling advance tickets for Blackwater Falls State Park's Sled Run, which is the longest of its kind on the East Coast.
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | West Virginia needs to invest its record-setting surplus in its people
West Virginia has a problem that has been coming for a long time. The issue has existed for decades, as coal and surrounding industries left the state. West Virginia’s population is declining. In the last Census, the population in West Virginia dropped by 3.2% — or about 59,000 people...
WTRF
Grieving son and daughter plead, “do better” as coal mine plans to cross back under interstate
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Highways says Interstate-70 at the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line is finally opening back up to four lanes in the coming days. For the past 9 months, crews worked to replace the I-70 Stoolfire bridges that were torn down ahead of a coal mine’s longwall mining under the interstate.
wfxrtv.com
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the...
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
West Virginia hospital introduces new helipad
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston on Thursday. Representatives from Thomas Memorial Hospital (which is an affiliate of WVU Medicine), HealthNet Aeromedical Services, and the City of South Charleston gathered to introduce the helipad at the South Charleston Campus. Thomas Health […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
One person injured in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, crash
CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a crash with injuries happened in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. The accident was at 29 Mount Lewis Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital. Metro could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries or […]
Williamson Daily News
Natural gas companies in West Virginia granted interim rate increases
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis. Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.
wfxrtv.com
Study: How conservative is West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) found a record level of political polarization among state lawmaker voting patterns in the United States during 2021. The CLA examined all 7,400 state lawmakers across all 50 states and found a 64.99 percentage-point difference between...
