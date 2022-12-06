ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital introduces new helipad

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston on Thursday. Representatives from Thomas Memorial Hospital (which is an affiliate of WVU Medicine), HealthNet Aeromedical Services, and the City of South Charleston gathered to introduce the helipad at the South Charleston Campus. Thomas Health […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person injured in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, crash

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a crash with injuries happened in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. The accident was at 29 Mount Lewis Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital. Metro could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries or […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
Williamson Daily News

Natural gas companies in West Virginia granted interim rate increases

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis. Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Study: How conservative is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) found a record level of political polarization among state lawmaker voting patterns in the United States during 2021. The CLA examined all 7,400 state lawmakers across all 50 states and found a 64.99 percentage-point difference between...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

