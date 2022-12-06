Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like a Little Toyota Crown
The 2023 Toyota Prius just had a major glow up. The stalwart hybrid from Toyota has finally gone through its awkward phase and emerged as a sleek four-door car that boasts the high fuel-efficiency we’ve come to associate with the Prius badge, but with a twist: Toyota says the latest Prius will be a thrifty car that’s also fast and fun to drive. That echoes a recent claim from the Japanese auto giant, which it made good on with its revived flagship sedan, the Crown.
Jalopnik
The Hybrid, All-Wheel Drive 2023 Corvette E-Ray Leaked Online Overnight
Last night some keen-eyed Corvette fans on corvetteforum.com, midenginecorvetteforum.com and other sites noticed that a visualizer for the upcoming 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid had inadvertently gone live on the Chevy website. The visualizer allowed users to play around with new color combos and options for the hybrid, all-wheel drive C8 variant that will be the most revolutionary ‘Vette ever. The visualizer has since been taken down, but the E-Ray lives on in screenshots posted online.
MotorAuthority
Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel
Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met
Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
Jalopnik
At $185,000, Is This 1958 Facel Vega Excellence an Excellent Deal?
Based on its baroque styling, one could easily mistake today’s Nice Price or No Dice Facel Vega for a contemporary Cadillac. There’s no mistaking its party trick pillar-less doors, however. Let’s see if this flamboyant cruiser’s price does the trick too. In today’s market, any seemingly...
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades
The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a new look and possibly updated tech. See what to expect has the 2024 Ford F-150 gets a refresh. The post The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Tesla Semi Efficiency Is 1.7 kWh/mile
The Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric semi truck, in its top configuration, has a range of 500 miles (805 km) and energy consumption of less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km). Those are the official numbers from the manufacturer, who is reluctant to reveal the battery pack capacity. Combining the two...
Jalopnik
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey Really, Really Wants Automakers to Keep AM Radio in Their Electric Cars
When BMW introduced the electric i3 city car, it was a wild departure from what you saw in the rest of the lineup. And not just because it was battery-powered. While it offered a surprisingly fun driving experience and an optional range extender for owners who needed extra range, one thing it didn’t offer really stood out: AM radio. Now other automakers are or are considering following suit, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey is not happy about that.
Jalopnik
Toyota Will Offer a Cheaper Prius in Japan, as Long as You Agree to Software Updates
Over-the-air updates are the next big thing in the auto industry. Automakers sell them as a way of keeping your vehicle up to date without having to visit the dealer. But it’s really about the moolah; they want to sell you extras. While it’s a win for them, it may work out for some customers. Maybe. Reuters reports that Toyota is even willing to discount the all-new Prius for Japanese buyers if they agree to over-the-air software updates.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
MotorAuthority
New Corvette E-Ray hybrid shows up on Chevy website
A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years and was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably some years out still, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. The...
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Adding Radar Back To Cars Next Year: Docs
Over the past couple of years, Tesla has made a big deal out of its Tesla Vision initiative. The company has pulled radar sensors from its cars, starting with its “budget” Model 3 and Model Y and moving up to include the Model X and Model S just ten months ago. The thinking behind the move goes something like this: Humans operate motor vehicles perfectly fine based only on visual input, so a car should be able to drive itself the same way.
