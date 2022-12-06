Read full article on original website
Wonderful Outside Events Around the Suncoast – to Light Up the Holidays!
One of the best parts of the holidays is the amazing lights that twinkle and sparkle. Whether you like some light sprinkling of lights on your tree or a full-blown light show set to music, lights make the holiday. While we might not get snow here on the Suncoast, we have some amazing light shows to get us into the holiday spirits. We are just over two weeks before the holiday, so get out and take in one or all of these break-taking events this weekend!
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza. So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park reopening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a special City Commission meeting on Dec. 8. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout will open on Dec. 17 in the City of Sarasota. There will, however, still be work actively being done on the intersection that will cause closures and backups in the coming months. Starting that Saturday, motorists will be able to pass through the roundabout but there will be work. Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone.
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
thebradentontimes.com
OSCURA Cafe and Live Music Venue Reopened in Bradenton
BRADENTON — OSCURA is the place to go for wet drinks, hot food, and good music. Since reopening as a reimagined coffee café and music venue on June 16 in the historic neighborhood of Old Manatee, it has become the newest "place to be" in Bradenton. A start-up...
Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
scgov.net
Meet the new Englewood CRA manager
Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
Hillsborough fire officials showcase ways to keep holiday fires under control
The holiday season brings things like Christmas trees and fun time with family, but it also brings a lot of possible dangers that could end with a firetruck pulling up in front of your house.
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of the Allman Brothers got to jam out last week to the rhythm of Southern Rock and Blues at the Van Wezel last week. The Allman Family Revival tour made a stop on the Suncoast, a place the late founding band member Gregg Allman called home for years. His son Devon is keeping his father’s legacy alive. It was a bit of a homecoming for Allman who marked his sixth year honoring his father’s music and life.
