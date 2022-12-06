Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count
Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday. In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Paperwork inside the car showed...
KCRG.com
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
ourquadcities.com
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
wvik.org
Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
rcreader.com
Quad City FIRST LEGO League Robotics Event at the Putnam Museum December 10
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) will hold a FIRST LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 10, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa. Approximately 150 students ages nine to fourteen from 31 teams built robots and prepared presentations to compete for awards and a chance to advance to next level competitions.
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
ourquadcities.com
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, IA
Make your trip to Eastern Iowa more exciting with a visit to Cedar Rapids, the state’s second-largest city. As the county seat of Linn County, Cedar Rapids boasts a beautiful location and a long and colorful history. The scenic Cedar River cuts across the city’s territory of about 74...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
rcreader.com
First-Year Monmouth College Students Bring Christmas Cheer to Local Senior Citizens
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — Ebenezer Scrooge's nephew and American attorney Bryan Stevenson both have words of wisdom that a Monmouth College class taught by professor Craig Vivian has taken to heart. And because of it, Galesburg senior citizens are experiencing a brighter Christmas season. Vivian is an...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
superhits106.com
Man Sentenced For Attacking Another Man With A Bat
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for attacking another man with a baseball bat. 46 year old David Miller was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and carrying weapons. Miller faces seven years in prison if he violates terms of his probation. A report states that officers responded to the 200 block of East 22nd Street on October 2nd after receiving a report of a disturbance. Miller was found on the front porch of a residence holding a bat. Miller told police that he came to the residence after a friend called him to say she has been assaulted by a man, who was not named. Miller said he was upset and walked to the residence, picking up a baseball bat in an alley along the way. He entered the residence and struck the man with the bat until other people within the residence were able to take the bat away from him.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
