Miller High Life to sell Leg Lamp you can drink out of

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

(WJW) — Attention Leg Lamp fans: now you can drink beer out of one of the most iconic movie props around.

Miller High Life has launched the Leg Lamp Beer Tower, just in time for the holidays.

According to a press release, the tower is “designed to light up any holiday gathering and modeled after High Life’s very own Girl in the Moon, who graces their iconic bottle.”

Not only is it a functioning lamp, but also dispenses a six-pack worth of beer. It even comes in a “FRA-GEE-LAY” box.

The towers go on sale Dec. 9. The price is $120.

For more, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.