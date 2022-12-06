ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller High Life to sell Leg Lamp you can drink out of

By Darcie Loreno
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9wFM_0jZEl2zD00

(WJW) — Attention Leg Lamp fans: now you can drink beer out of one of the most iconic movie props around.

Miller High Life has launched the Leg Lamp Beer Tower, just in time for the holidays.

Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics

According to a press release, the tower is “designed to light up any holiday gathering and modeled after High Life’s very own Girl in the Moon, who graces their iconic bottle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkZ4D_0jZEl2zD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2rb4_0jZEl2zD00

Not only is it a functioning lamp, but also dispenses a six-pack worth of beer. It even comes in a “FRA-GEE-LAY” box.

‘It’s been an honor’: Owner speaks out about ‘A Christmas Story’ house up for sale

The towers go on sale Dec. 9. The price is $120.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

