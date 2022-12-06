Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 a.m., according to state police.

Emergency crews were attending to the crash on Hares Valley Road and Dell Lane in Union Township when another vehicle entered the scene. Troopers say the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle lost control and hit Keilhofer.

The firefighter was taken to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to state police. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Mapleton Fire Department expressed its sorrow on social media saying Keilhofer encouraged others and was willing to help with anything and do anything for anyone.

We are all struggling during this hard time. Firefighters in every company are a team, a second family, whenever we lose one of our own, it’s a different kind of pain. Thank you Kurt for your service, in the period of time you were in the department you made a big enough impact on all of our lives, and we can’t begin to thank you enough. Statment from Mapleton Fire Department .



The multiple fire departments across Central Pennsylvania gave their thoughts and prayers to the Mapleton Fire Department and Keilhofer’s family once they heard about the accident.

