ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFVr5_0jZEklFU00

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 a.m., according to state police.

Emergency crews were attending to the crash on Hares Valley Road and Dell Lane in Union Township when another vehicle entered the scene. Troopers say the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle lost control and hit Keilhofer.

Huntingdon Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bell

The firefighter was taken to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to state police. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Mapleton Fire Department expressed its sorrow on social media saying Keilhofer encouraged others and was willing to help with anything and do anything for anyone.

We are all struggling during this hard time. Firefighters in every company are a team, a second family, whenever we lose one of our own, it’s a different kind of pain. Thank you Kurt for your service, in the period of time you were in the department you made a big enough impact on all of our lives, and we can’t begin to thank you enough.

Statment from Mapleton Fire Department .


The multiple fire departments across Central Pennsylvania gave their thoughts and prayers to the Mapleton Fire Department and Keilhofer’s family once they heard about the accident.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WTAJ

Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
TYRONE, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Hits Gas Mane

A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Escapes Injuries in Lawrence Township Crash

LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a crash involving a local man on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 7, this crash occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

Woman dies after crash on I-180 in Pa.

A woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County, according to reports. Mary Jane Spoonire, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in a van that crashed into a truck on Nov. 29. Spoonire’s husband was driving the van. He exited the emergency...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure planned in Mapleton during funeral service

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Officials are alerting Mapleton and surrounding area residents that Smith Valley road will be closed for a funeral service on Saturday. Starting at 11:30 a.m. Smith Valley Road will be shut down in both directions from Polecat Hollow Road to Lower Birdville Road. The road is expected to reopened around […]
MAPLETON, PA
State College

Atherton crash was intentional, police say

STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy