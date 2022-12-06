Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker Stellantis lays off hundreds of American workers, blaming high cost of making electric cars
Stellantis announced its decision to idle operations at an assembly plant in Belvedere, Illinois, next February, resulting in "indefinite layoffs" for workers.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0