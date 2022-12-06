Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Related
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet Adjusts Schedule for February & March
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department has revised its schedule for the monthly Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex. Admission to the swap meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the swap meet. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
wflx.com
Vero Beach approves plans to expand municipal marina
The Vero Beach City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal to cancel a planned expansion of the Municipal Marina. The city plans to spend more than $7 million on the project for the marina, which is on the east side of the Indian River Lagoon, just north of the Merrill Barber (Highway 60).
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
cw34.com
Vero Beach City Council rejects appeal, affirms plan to expand city marina
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach City Council has unanimously rejected the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance's (VBPA) appeal to overturn the Planning & Zoning Board’s proposal to expand dry boat storage at the city marina. The plan for the 21,335 square foot dry boat barn was...
West Palm Beach industrial area gets makeover as ritzy designers, antique dealers move in
West Palm Beach’s Georgia Avenue, a raw industrial sanctum of World War II-era Quonset huts, asphalt and the clank and whir and vroom of car repairs underway, is ablush with burgeoning refinement. Elegantly-hued design studios and high-end boutiques in lapis, spearmint green and sophisticated celadon are blooming between the...
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified.
January 2023 Vero Beach Events
Many events are coming to Vero beach at the start of the new year, but the ones listed here are some of the most exciting for January 2023!. 11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival.
hometownnewstc.com
Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach
Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce after-school program changing lives
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A group on the Treasure Coast is getting big recognition for its work of transforming the lives of young people. What started as a simple program run out of a home is now running out of space. And kids who are helped by the program hope it can carry on.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Miami New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
cityoffortpierce.com
BRIGHTLINE TO BEGIN TRAIN TESTING AT HIGHER SPEEDS THROUGH FORT PIERCE, ST. LUCIE COUNTY
ORLANDO (December 9, 2022) – Brightline will continue critical work on its Orlando extension with train testing through St. Lucie County and Fort Pierce that will see trains travel at maximum speeds of 79 mph. The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will integrate a new second...
veronews.com
Plans moving ahead for new Sebastian Inlet bridge
State transportation officials will host public meetings next week to explain plans to replace the 57-year-old Sebastian Inlet bridge so the public knows what to expect when the project gets underway in 2026. Several alternatives were considered, but the working design calls for a new bridge twice as wide as...
hometownnewstc.com
Fort Pierce annual Sights and Sounds Parade
On Dec. 4, 2022, the City of Fort Pierce held its annual Sights and Sounds Parade. The event was attended by hundreds of people. The parade was longer this year with about 90 floats from tumblers, dancers and high school bands to horses, country themed and others.
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
veronews.com
Treasure Cove residence ideal for family life by the water
Little did Matthew and Annie O’Connor know when they moved here 18 years ago with their three young boys just how well things would turn out for them on Vero’s idyllic barrier island. “At the time, we didn’t know anyone in Vero, and it felt like a risk;...
Post Register
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
hometownnewstc.com
Foster a pet as part of Humane Society’s “Home for the Holidays” program
MARTIN COUNTY — Even pets deserve to be home for the holidays. That’s what the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast believes, which is why the nonprofit organization created its annual Home for the Holidays program years ago. Sponsored by Wilmington Trust, the goal of this special initiative...
Comments / 0