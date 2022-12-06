ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet Adjusts Schedule for February & March

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department has revised its schedule for the monthly Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex. Admission to the swap meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the swap meet. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Vero Beach approves plans to expand municipal marina

The Vero Beach City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal to cancel a planned expansion of the Municipal Marina. The city plans to spend more than $7 million on the project for the marina, which is on the east side of the Indian River Lagoon, just north of the Merrill Barber (Highway 60).
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach

Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce after-school program changing lives

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A group on the Treasure Coast is getting big recognition for its work of transforming the lives of young people. What started as a simple program run out of a home is now running out of space. And kids who are helped by the program hope it can carry on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Plans moving ahead for new Sebastian Inlet bridge

State transportation officials will host public meetings next week to explain plans to replace the 57-year-old Sebastian Inlet bridge so the public knows what to expect when the project gets underway in 2026. Several alternatives were considered, but the working design calls for a new bridge twice as wide as...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Fort Pierce annual Sights and Sounds Parade

On Dec. 4, 2022, the City of Fort Pierce held its annual Sights and Sounds Parade. The event was attended by hundreds of people. The parade was longer this year with about 90 floats from tumblers, dancers and high school bands to horses, country themed and others.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Treasure Cove residence ideal for family life by the water

Little did Matthew and Annie O’Connor know when they moved here 18 years ago with their three young boys just how well things would turn out for them on Vero’s idyllic barrier island. “At the time, we didn’t know anyone in Vero, and it felt like a risk;...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy