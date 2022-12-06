Read full article on original website
NKU College of HHS Dean Dale Stephenson to retire, Dr. Gannon Tagher named interim dean
Northern Kentucky University announces that Dr. Dale Stephenson, NKU’s dean of the College of Health and Human Services since 2018, will retire at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Beginning in the spring 2023 semester, Dr. Gannon Tagher will serve as interim dean. Dr. Tagher currently serves NKU...
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
linknky.com
Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker
Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
linknky.com
Highland Heights to use Campbell County’s planning and zoning services
The City of Highland Heights will no longer use its own planning and zoning services and will instead utilize the Campbell County Fiscal Court Planning and Zoning Department. The city voted at its Dec. 6 city council meeting to enter a contract with the Campbell County Fiscal Court, noting that they currently contract for building services with the county. The council decided the county’s zoning staff would be more efficient for day-to-day services.
miamistudent.net
Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies
An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
moversmakers.org
Master Provisions sees succession
A Northern Kentucky pastor has been named the new chief executive officer at Master Provisions. Roger Babik, founder and president of the Northern Kentucky-based nonprofit Master Provisions, will retire in the second half of 2023 following a phased executive leadership transition beginning Jan. 1. Shane Armstrong, regional vice president of...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy partners with city on compost project
The city of Fort Thomas is partnering with the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy on a unique program that seeks to benefit people throughout Northern Kentucky. The compost program uses leaf waste to create mulch, which has been made available free of charge to homeowners and businesses. The nonprofit is spearheading...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations
On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
Cincinnati Herald
No place for sadness… here
Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
linknky.com
Covington Catholic grad to represent NKY at Bahamas Bowl
Covington Catholic grad Jack Coldiron will represent Florence in next Friday’s Bahamas Bowl. Coldiron is a redshirt sophomore who plays tight end for Ohio’s Miami University RedHawks. The RedHawks will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be...
linknky.com
Prysmian Group unveils renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights
One of the largest employers of Northern Kentucky has unveiled a $7.2 million renovation to their North American headquarters in Highland Heights. Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational cable manufacturing and design company hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at their newly renovated 80,000-square-foot office space near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Women’s Club to be considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Fort Thomas Women’s club will be considered for a National Register of Historic Places listing during a Dec. 12 meeting of the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board. The club is a three-story building consisting of the 1908 structure and a 1925 addition designed by Harry Hake in a...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
Students hold walkout after CPS teacher's racist, homophobic posts resurface
Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our digital footprint can impact us long after posts are made.
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
