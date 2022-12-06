ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Record expungement clinics offer clean slate

As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker

Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Highland Heights to use Campbell County’s planning and zoning services

The City of Highland Heights will no longer use its own planning and zoning services and will instead utilize the Campbell County Fiscal Court Planning and Zoning Department. The city voted at its Dec. 6 city council meeting to enter a contract with the Campbell County Fiscal Court, noting that they currently contract for building services with the county. The council decided the county’s zoning staff would be more efficient for day-to-day services.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
miamistudent.net

Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies

An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
moversmakers.org

Master Provisions sees succession

A Northern Kentucky pastor has been named the new chief executive officer at Master Provisions. Roger Babik, founder and president of the Northern Kentucky-based nonprofit Master Provisions, will retire in the second half of 2023 following a phased executive leadership transition beginning Jan. 1. Shane Armstrong, regional vice president of...
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy partners with city on compost project

The city of Fort Thomas is partnering with the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy on a unique program that seeks to benefit people throughout Northern Kentucky. The compost program uses leaf waste to create mulch, which has been made available free of charge to homeowners and businesses. The nonprofit is spearheading...
FORT THOMAS, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations

On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
OXFORD, OH
Cincinnati Herald

No place for sadness… here

Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington Catholic grad to represent NKY at Bahamas Bowl

Covington Catholic grad Jack Coldiron will represent Florence in next Friday’s Bahamas Bowl. Coldiron is a redshirt sophomore who plays tight end for Ohio’s Miami University RedHawks. The RedHawks will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Prysmian Group unveils renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights

One of the largest employers of Northern Kentucky has unveiled a $7.2 million renovation to their North American headquarters in Highland Heights. Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational cable manufacturing and design company hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at their newly renovated 80,000-square-foot office space near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'

The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH

