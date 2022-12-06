Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Related
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
akronlife.com
Just a Dad From Akron Uplifts Kenmore
On a blustery 10-degree day in December 2020, families lined Kenmore Boulevard, waiting for up to two hours, some without warm clothing to bundle in. “That’s how people are very much in need of stuff,” says Kenny Lambert, the now-32-year-old founder of Just A Dad From Akron, who organized its first holiday gift giveaway.
whbc.com
Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank sees rising need this holiday season
AKRON, Ohio — This is peak season for food banks across the nation, and right here in Ohio. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has a "holiday campaign" underway, encouraging people to learn more about how to support efforts to feed families in need through a variety of activities. The organization...
ideastream.org
We’ve got our community covered
Every day in the newsroom at Ideastream Public Media, we strive to cover what is important to the Northeast Ohio community. We report the news and share stories about the people, places and institutions that populate our region. But our mission goes much deeper than simply chronicling the day’s biggest...
Dollar a dozen: Get a sweet deal on Krispy Kremes
Here's when you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 in Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
Beachwood High School cancer survivor gathers 30,000 sets of pajamas for kids
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — On any given day, you'll find 17-year-old Dalya Berezovsky at Beachwood High School, drawing or painting. It's just one of the things she loves to do. She also loves to bake, dance and sing!. To know Dalya is to love her. She enjoys daily chats with...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
WZZM 13
Holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank
CLEVELAND — If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for the holidays, there are plenty of ways to show you care that don’t require buying anything. Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said you could do something to help them out instead. “Some...
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Highland Square Holds Its First Annual Holiday Stroll
Akron’s hip Highland Square neighborhood is launching a new tradition this holiday season. The organization behind Akron’s annual summer Highland Square PorchRokr Festival has joined with annual tree lighting at the American Legion Post to present the first annual Highland Square Holiday stroll. It starts at 5m with...
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Comments / 2