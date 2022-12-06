ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
akronlife.com

Just a Dad From Akron Uplifts Kenmore

On a blustery 10-degree day in December 2020, families lined Kenmore Boulevard, waiting for up to two hours, some without warm clothing to bundle in. “That’s how people are very much in need of stuff,” says Kenny Lambert, the now-32-year-old founder of Just A Dad From Akron, who organized its first holiday gift giveaway.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank sees rising need this holiday season

AKRON, Ohio — This is peak season for food banks across the nation, and right here in Ohio. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has a "holiday campaign" underway, encouraging people to learn more about how to support efforts to feed families in need through a variety of activities. The organization...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

We’ve got our community covered

Every day in the newsroom at Ideastream Public Media, we strive to cover what is important to the Northeast Ohio community. We report the news and share stories about the people, places and institutions that populate our region. But our mission goes much deeper than simply chronicling the day’s biggest...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
WZZM 13

Holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank

CLEVELAND — If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for the holidays, there are plenty of ways to show you care that don’t require buying anything. Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said you could do something to help them out instead. “Some...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Highland Square Holds Its First Annual Holiday Stroll

Akron’s hip Highland Square neighborhood is launching a new tradition this holiday season. The organization behind Akron’s annual summer Highland Square PorchRokr Festival has joined with annual tree lighting at the American Legion Post to present the first annual Highland Square Holiday stroll. It starts at 5m with...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH

