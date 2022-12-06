Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The first tank of crude oil ever shipped from Shelby County soil was shipped last week from the Maurer farm near Kettlersville. Two new cases of diphtheria have been reported to the health officer – one is in the second ward and one in the third ward.
Sidney Daily News
Thursday basketball roundup: Fort Loramie gradually pulls away from Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — After a close first quarter, Fort Loramie gradually pulled away to beat Jackson Center 46-24 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday. Neither team shot well in the first quarter, after which Fort Loramie led 4-2. But the Redskins got going in the last three minutes of the second quarter and pushed their lead to 16-8 by halftime, then secured the win with a 13-6 advantage in the third and 17-10 advantage in the fourth.
Sidney Daily News
Wapakoneta Post Trooper of the Year selected
WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the. 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Wapakoneta Post. The selection of Trooper LaMarr, is in recognition of his outstanding service in 2022 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta Post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Sidney Daily News
Ebbing appointed to university’s Board of Trustees
DAYTON — Jared-Ebbing, the community and economic development director of Mercer County and a Wright State University MBA graduate, was appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Ebbing was appointed to the nine-member board for a term that runs from Jan. 1, 2023,...
Sidney Daily News
Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood
Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers. Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. to consider the purchase of a replacement truck for the District’s recycling facility. It will be held at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 129 E. Court St., Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Register, donate to win “Les Misérables” tickets
SIDNEY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 South West Ave., Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Taynor introduced as Sidney’s football coach
Sidney football coach Dave Taynor talks to Sidney players, parents and boosters during a meeting on Thursday evening at the school’s cafeteria. It was the introductory meeting for Taynor, who was hired earlier this week, pending school board approval. Taynor comes to Sidney from St. Paris Graham High School. He previously spent nearly two decades coaching collegiately, including as the head coach at Urbana University.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000
SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Houston homecoming planned for Dec.16-17
HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council will host the annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 16-17. On Friday, Dec. 16, the 2022 homecoming show will take place in the high school gym at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity and varsity basketball boys take on Botkins. The...
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Sidney stays unbeaten in MVL with win over Butler
SIDNEY — Sidney is still working on finding chemistry this season with almost all its players healthy or eligible to play at the same time after several missed small or large parts of last season. The Yellow Jackets didn’t perform as consistently as they wanted in a Miami Valley...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Sidney Daily News
Students entertain retired teachers
The second grade class at Riverside Elementary took their show on the road. Their “Home for the Holidays” program was performed, in part, for the Retired Teachers Association of Logan County. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for having them and asking the adults what they taught when they were teaching.
Sidney Daily News
Red Cross holds blood drive at Way International
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The blood drive will be conducted at The Way International’s Outreach Services Center located at 19100 E. Shelby Road in New Knoxville from 8 a.m. until noon. Access to the blood drive through the East Shelby Road entrance will be noted with signs.
miamivalleytoday.com
Face of Miami East football Max Current retiring after 24 seasons
CASSTOWN — For 24 years, Max Current has been the face of the football program at Miami East. And that will all change next August. For the first time in 51 years, Current won’t have a football practice to be at after deciding to retire at the end of this school year.
Sidney Daily News
Boy Scouts spread Christmas cheer
The Boy Scouts of Troop 66 and Pack 124, chartered by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sidney, collected toys, food, and toiletry items for the Alpha Center of Sidney. Shown with the items they collected are Braylon Cornett, son of Amanda Carey, Wyatt Mash, son of Serena Hume, Eli Hume, son of Rich and Serena Hume, Charlie Harter, son of Heather and Dan Harter, and Alex Dunbar, son of Eric and Rita Dunbar.
Athletes in Action sports facility to be built in Xenia
The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse is the capstone project for the Athletes in Action Sports Complex and Retreat Center and will include a permanent air-supported structure that will house a 100-yard indoor turf facility.
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
