‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly morning crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road, per ALEA. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
Fort Myers man steals cases of beer, leads deputies on slow foot chase
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been arrested after he stole two cases of beer from a convenience store before leading authorities on a slow foot chase through traffic. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven at 11700 S. Cleveland Ave., after a call...
Lane closures on Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have temporarily closed three eastbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.
FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Naples that has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
Investigators seek information in 2018 Lehigh Acres murder
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a woman was shot to death in front of her home almost four years ago in Lehigh Acres. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, Trenesa Roberts left her home on Quentin Avenue South to head to work as a Lee County bus monitor. After taking just a few steps outside from her front door, an unknown assailant shot her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Naples man jumps from vehicle into canal to elude deputies during wild chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after attempting to elude deputies by jumping out of his vehicle and swimming across a canal. Collier deputies spotted Aurelio Reyes, 30, going 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Livingston Road near Radio Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed on Little League Road near Immokalee
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.
Detectives searching for duo accused of stealing from Walmart in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a pair of thieves accused of stealing from a Walmart in Collier County. If you recognize these people, you can email: [email protected] or call 239-252-9105.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
