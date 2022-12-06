ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
NAPLES, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly morning crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road, per ALEA. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Investigators seek information in 2018 Lehigh Acres murder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a woman was shot to death in front of her home almost four years ago in Lehigh Acres. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, Trenesa Roberts left her home on Quentin Avenue South to head to work as a Lee County bus monitor. After taking just a few steps outside from her front door, an unknown assailant shot her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed on Little League Road near Immokalee

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
LABELLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy