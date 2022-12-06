ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Decreasing gas prices may not continue long after OPEC decision

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKH9R_0jZEkDQu00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices in West Virginia and nationally have continued to decrease in recent weeks, but a recent decision by oil-producing nations to continue to cut production may mean that will change soon.

In West Virginia, gas prices Tuesday averaged $3.38 per gallon of regular gas, right in line with the national average. That’s down about 11 cents from last week’s average and down from $3.60 per gallon one month ago, according to AAA data .

These 5 plants shout ‘holiday season,’ and here’s how to care for them

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, includes nations like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela and Russia. On Sunday, the group decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, which is about 2% of world demand.

According to AAA, the reason for that decision was to increase the price of oil globally, counteracting the recent decrease in global prices because of fears of demand weakness following China’s strict COVID policies .

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand held steady at 3.2 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million bbl to 213.8 million bbl and the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels have continued to decrease, hitting levels not seen since March of 1984.

Related
Williamson Daily News

Natural gas companies in West Virginia granted interim rate increases

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis. Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

