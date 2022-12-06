Decreasing gas prices may not continue long after OPEC decision

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices in West Virginia and nationally have continued to decrease in recent weeks, but a recent decision by oil-producing nations to continue to cut production may mean that will change soon.

In West Virginia, gas prices Tuesday averaged $3.38 per gallon of regular gas, right in line with the national average. That’s down about 11 cents from last week’s average and down from $3.60 per gallon one month ago, according to AAA data .

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, includes nations like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela and Russia. On Sunday, the group decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, which is about 2% of world demand.

According to AAA, the reason for that decision was to increase the price of oil globally, counteracting the recent decrease in global prices because of fears of demand weakness following China’s strict COVID policies .

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand held steady at 3.2 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million bbl to 213.8 million bbl and the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels have continued to decrease, hitting levels not seen since March of 1984.

