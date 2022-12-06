Rudy Gobert’s return to Utah began sweetly, with a tribute video, and ended sourly, with an apparent unwritten-rules breach. Gobert, who played for nine seasons with the Jazz before the offseason trade to the Timberwolves, returned to Vivint Arena for the first time as an opposing player mostly receiving cheers — until the boos in the last seconds. The Minnesota center dropped in an uncontested layup with 2.4 seconds left in a game that was already decided, drawing jeers from Jazz fans and prompting a showdown with Utah’s Malik Beasley after the 118-108 Timberwolves victory on Friday night. Beasley, who was part of...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 33 MINUTES AGO