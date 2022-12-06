Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Rudy Gobert confronted by Jazz’s Malik Beasley for breaking ‘unwritten rule’
Rudy Gobert’s return to Utah began sweetly, with a tribute video, and ended sourly, with an apparent unwritten-rules breach. Gobert, who played for nine seasons with the Jazz before the offseason trade to the Timberwolves, returned to Vivint Arena for the first time as an opposing player mostly receiving cheers — until the boos in the last seconds. The Minnesota center dropped in an uncontested layup with 2.4 seconds left in a game that was already decided, drawing jeers from Jazz fans and prompting a showdown with Utah’s Malik Beasley after the 118-108 Timberwolves victory on Friday night. Beasley, who was part of...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raptors’ stance on potential trades amid so-so season
The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.
Clippers star John Wall reveals true feelings on Wizards ahead of return to Washington
Saturday’s game is going to be extra special for John Wall. Not only will he be facing his former team, the Washington Wizards, for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the fact that he will be returning to D.C. has brought back a lot of fond memories for the 32-year-old veteran.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Sixers’ Joel Embiid sounds off after avoiding disastrous collapse vs. Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — The likelihood of the Philadelphia 76ers losing in their recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers was too close for comfort. The Sixers had an 18-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and ended up having to defeat the Lakers in overtime by a score of 133-122.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory
In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments
Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA. Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs have a major free throw problem
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a free throw problem, and once again, it has cost them a win. On Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Mavs were ahead 105-104 when Dorian Finney-Smith was fouled with 10.7 seconds left. With DFS heading to the free throw line, it was Dallas’ chance to put the game away for good.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love
The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Brandon Ingram’s savage reactions after Zion and co. down Suns
WHAT. A. WIN! The New Orleans Pelicans came out victorious against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, but it wasn’t without drama. Zion Williamson’s spectacular end-of-game dunk rubbed Phoenix players the wrong way. The result was a little altercation between the two teams after the game’s conclusion.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s message after Bucks teammates save the day vs. Mavs
The Milwaukee Bucks looked to be in dire straits with just under three minutes left in their contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out after colliding with Tim Hardaway Jr. on a three-point attempt. With a chance to put the Mavs ahead by two over the Bucks who...
Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA
Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key reactions to Sixers’ big win vs. Lakers
The Philadelphia 76ers returned from a road trip and began a seven-game home stand with a wild 133-122 win in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joel Embiid went to work right away for the Sixers, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and ending the night with 38 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. James Harden notched a double-double with 28 points and 12 assists and De’Anthony Melton went off for 33 points. For Los Angeles, LeBron James put up 23 points and six assists, Anthony Davis recorded 31 points and 12 rebounds and Austin Reaves contributed 25 points.
