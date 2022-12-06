ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Rudy Gobert confronted by Jazz’s Malik Beasley for breaking ‘unwritten rule’

Rudy Gobert’s return to Utah began sweetly, with a tribute video, and ended sourly, with an apparent unwritten-rules breach. Gobert, who played for nine seasons with the Jazz before the offseason trade to the Timberwolves, returned to Vivint Arena for the first time as an opposing player mostly receiving cheers — until the boos in the last seconds. The Minnesota center dropped in an uncontested layup with 2.4 seconds left in a game that was already decided, drawing jeers from Jazz fans and prompting a showdown with Utah’s Malik Beasley after the 118-108 Timberwolves victory on Friday night. Beasley, who was part of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raptors’ stance on potential trades amid so-so season

The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory

In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments

Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA.  Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs have a major free throw problem

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a free throw problem, and once again, it has cost them a win. On Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Mavs were ahead 105-104 when Dorian Finney-Smith was fouled with 10.7 seconds left. With DFS heading to the free throw line, it was Dallas’ chance to put the game away for good.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love

The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA

Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 key reactions to Sixers’ big win vs. Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers returned from a road trip and began a seven-game home stand with a wild 133-122 win in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joel Embiid went to work right away for the Sixers, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and ending the night with 38 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. James Harden notched a double-double with 28 points and 12 assists and De’Anthony Melton went off for 33 points. For Los Angeles, LeBron James put up 23 points and six assists, Anthony Davis recorded 31 points and 12 rebounds and Austin Reaves contributed 25 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy