Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
WOWT
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three years ago, some tenants at the Mall of the Bluffs were angry and concerned about the future of their business when the mall shut its doors. Menards purchased the old mall and they didn’t waste any time redeveloping the space. Business owners are hoping this project brings new life to the area.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
thereader.com
Wayne Sealy, Creative Force Behind Omaha’s Mystery Manor
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. In 2019, Michael Torson and I decided to make a documentary on Omaha’s longest-running haunted house, Mystery Manor. We knew we had a great story, and within minutes of meeting its owner, Wayne Sealy, we knew we had a great storyteller to recount it.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
rejournals.com
Western Specialty Contractors replaces wall panels at Omaha Air Force base
The Western Specialty Contractors – Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, Missouri, recently replaced leaking, improperly installed wall panels and flashings covering the control tower at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Historic Offutt AFB is the headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command, 557th Weather Wing and 55th...
WOWT
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
CHEAP EATS: WestEnd Cocktails and Appetizers
The holidays are a time to get together with family and friends. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found the perfect place to do that and enjoy some delicious food.
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: West Omaha bank became victim of armed robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) are investigating a bank robbery of a West Omaha Bank. On Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m., two males came into the Bank of the West branch at 16808 Harrison St. The men had guns and demanded money before fleeing in an...
WIBW
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
News Channel Nebraska
Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
KETV.com
Fremont police respond to active shooter Friday, find person armed with BB gun
FREMONT, Neb. — Fremont police responded to a reported active shooter Friday morning and found a person armed with a BB gun. The incident occurred near East Second and North Clarkson streets. Officers took the person into custody. No one was hurt.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Copal
From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
