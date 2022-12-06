ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

WOWT

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers

Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Wayne Sealy, Creative Force Behind Omaha’s Mystery Manor

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. In 2019, Michael Torson and I decided to make a documentary on Omaha’s longest-running haunted house, Mystery Manor. We knew we had a great story, and within minutes of meeting its owner, Wayne Sealy, we knew we had a great storyteller to recount it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE
rejournals.com

Western Specialty Contractors replaces wall panels at Omaha Air Force base

The Western Specialty Contractors – Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, Missouri, recently replaced leaking, improperly installed wall panels and flashings covering the control tower at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Historic Offutt AFB is the headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command, 557th Weather Wing and 55th...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: West Omaha bank became victim of armed robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) are investigating a bank robbery of a West Omaha Bank. On Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m., two males came into the Bank of the West branch at 16808 Harrison St. The men had guns and demanded money before fleeing in an...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Copal

From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
OMAHA, NE

