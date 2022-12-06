ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolyn Canfield Lupton

Carolyn Canfield Lupton was born August 10, 1927, in Dallas, TX, to Halene Henning and Metesser Lee Canfield. Carolyn passed away peacefully at home in Highland Park on November 24, 2022. She is pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Tavenner C. Lupton, Jr. They raised three children and enjoyed eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Happenings on the Hill

“Vermeer of Delft is the pinnacle of painting … in the drama of his work, the pictorial problem disappears,” Salvador Dalí once said. For the first time in art history, Johannes Vermeer and Salvador Dalí stand side by side in “Dalí/Vermeer: A Dialogue.” The exhibition at SMU’s Meadows Museum runs through Jan. 15, 2023.
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Party Hopping

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas focused on mental health during the 2022 YMCA Key Leaders Luncheon presented by Southwest Airlines on Oct. 18 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Panelists Sonya Parker Good from Grant Halliburton Foundation, Dr. Madhukar Trivedi from UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dr. Jessica Gomez from Momentous Institute, and Cynthia Izaguire, a WFAA anchor and journalist, addressed the topic.
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
Ray Washburne to Join North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame

Ray Washburne, president of Highland Park Village, will be inducted into the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame on May 3. Washburne is recognized for his leadership of the oldest shopping center in the U.S., Highland Park Village, which he acquired in 2009 with his wife, Heather, and Elisa and Stephen Summers. Washburne is also the CEO of Charter Holdings, a private Dallas-based real estate investment company, and co-founder and co-owner of M Crowd Restaurant Group, which operates Mi Cocina and The Mercury.
Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school

As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
