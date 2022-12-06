ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home

The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
