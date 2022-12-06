Read full article on original website
Brook Park year-end financials reflect high cost of gasoline, electricity
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park ordinance proposing amendments to 2022 year-end budget appropriations shows significant increases in electricity and gasoline costs, with City Council hearing the first public reading of the legislation at its Dec. 6 meeting. The high cost of electricity requires an additional $20,000 to...
County council awards Brook Park $1.5 million for school demolition
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council on Dec. 6 adopted a resolution awarding $1.5 million to Brook Park for demolition of the former Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and enabling the city to construct a retention basin on the site. The money will come from the District 2...
Berea council urged to continue renovating former rental homes
BEREA, Ohio – Berea received five rental homes for free in 2016 in exchange for a city-owned parking lot property a developer needed to complete a downtown project, and the city has been renovating and selling those off-campus homes one by one. Residents living near Baldwin Wallace University lobbied...
Berea City Council mulls pay raises for mayor, next elected council
BEREA, Ohio – Berea City Council is considering an ordinance that would grant 3 percent annual pay raises to the mayor and next elected council following the November 2023 General Election. The ordinance received its first of three public readings during council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. A sitting...
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
Olmsted Falls clarifying front-yard parking requirements
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Residents in Olmsted Falls may soon find it easier to redo their driveway or add a parking pad. City Council is considering a front-yard coverage requirement ordinance suggested by City Planner George Smerigan. “The way the zoning code is right now, it limits driveways to 12...
General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – General Electric intends to demolish a sprawling lightbulb factory complex on Cleveland’s East Side that dates back more than a century. A City Planning Commission committee this week approved the plans, giving a green light to GE to move forward with demolition, according to city staff.
State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Berea Historical Society honors astronaut, animal warden: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Air Force Maj. Charles A. Bassett II and Joann R. Macias, Berea’s longtime animal control officer, have received the posthumous Grindstone Heritage Award for 2022. This is the 42nd year for the awards, which are given by the Berea Historical Society to outstanding Bereans. Recipients are...
Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home
The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish talks with 3News' Russ Mitchell before leaving office
CLEVELAND — As he prepares to step down as Cuyahoga County Executive at the end of this year, Armond Budish sat down with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell for a one-on-one interview. The 69-year-old Cleveland native announced in November of 2021 that he would not be seeking...
