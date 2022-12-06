Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north
Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.
Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
Lehigh Valley weather: Weekend will start nice. But another chance of rain, snow looms.
Friday’s precipitation forecast has fizzled, leaving room for a bit of sun. But wet weather will arrive Sunday, and it could turn a bit wintry. “Good start, not-so-good finish,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said of the weekend forecast for the Lehigh Valley. Forecasters were first eyeing...
GoLocalProv
Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday
Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Storm System On Track For Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a storm system headed to the region in the second half of the weekend.The system is on track for Sunday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service."A general 1-3 inches of snow is in store over part of the interior Northeast from t…
Storm System Could Bring Accumulating Snow To Parts Of Northeast, Wintry Mix In Other Areas
Click here for a new, updated story: Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Storm System On Track For RegionA storm system headed for the Northeast has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to parts of the region and a mix of rain and snow in areas farther south.The system is on track …
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
For local birders, an event tracing back to 1900 is a Christmas tradition | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
It’s that time of the year again when the annual Christmas Bird Counts will be taking place. This citizen science project was started back in 1900 by the Audubon Society with 25 original circles, five of which were in Pennsylvania. Currently there are more than 2,000 count areas in North and Latin America combined.
It’s time to abandon effort to get Delaware Water Gap designated as national park | Turkeys & Trophies
Proponents of an initiative to designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park have good intentions. It would bolster the profile of the 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, straddling the Delaware River from I-80 on north to the New York border. They also argue that the status would better preserve the river environment around a scenic stretch of the Delaware that ought to be kept as pristine as possible. But the recent opposition to the initiative shows that the general public, including many who live in the area, would prefer to maintain the status quo. It’s time for the most vocal proponents of the national park designation to move on. This isn’t a fight that’s worth taking to the bitter end. The water gap will continue to thrive even if the park designation doesn’t go through. Yet, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and some others haven’t publicly acquiesced. The executive board of the club’s Garden State chapter voted in August to withdraw from an internal resolution with other state chapters that would have encouraged the national Sierra Club to support the designation. The club says the executive board’s vote wasn’t a reflection on the project itself; they just didn’t think the resolution was ready. This vote was taken in August. It’s now December, and the club still is being cagey about where it stands on the matter. This is a red flag, and it signals some opposition within the ranks of the chapter. Opponents of the national park designation were quick to point this out. If you can’t easily procure overwhelming support on what’s being billed as an environmental initiative from perhaps New Jersey’s top environmental advocacy group, you’re not going to get overwhelming support from the general public. It’s time for the executive board to vote on a new resolution to withdraw its backing of the initiative. There are far too many environmental initiatives in New Jersey that are much more consequential than this one. The chapter would be better serving its mission by focusing on those issues instead of digging in more on this one.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
WV Mall to remain closed all day; will re-open Friday at 10 a.m.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Due to a water main break, the Wyoming Valley Mall will remain closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, Dec. 8.
Fallen New Tripoli firefighters escorted by procession through Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
LehighValleyLive.com
