Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Shooting, stabbing in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police in the City of Poughkeepsie are investigating a shooting and stabbing, both of which occurred in the early evening on Friday. An 18-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds was located in the area of South White Street and Church Street at around 6:20 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to recover, police said.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate possible shooting that sent man to hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatch received a report of a man with a suspected gunshot wound in the parking lot at the intersection of Church and South White Streets Friday evening at approximately 6:22 p.m. Police were already in the neighborhood for an unrelated issue and responded within moments.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired during speed contest

MOUNT PLEASANT – An Ossining man has been arrested and charged by State Police with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment following a speed contest. Troopers said that on December 4, Andres Rosales, 49, participated in a speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant and fired several rounds from a handgun at the victim who was driving a competing vehicle.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shoplifters used child to commit crime

CORTLANDT – Two Yonkers women have been arrested on charges of grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly using the youngster to commit the theft of over $3,590 worth of merchandise at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake. State Police said the incident occurred on...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two cars crash into house

NEWBURGH – Police and firefighters in the City of Newburgh investigated a crash involving two vehicles into a house. The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at Lutheran and Van Ness streets. Additional firefighters were called back to duty. One person was initially reported taken to the hospital.
NEWBURGH, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon City Police now houses syringe drop box

BEACON – The Beacon City Police Department, working with the State Department of Health’s Expanded Syringe Access Program, has become an official disposal site for sharps, including syringes. City Councilman George Mansfield brought the community’s need for the drop box to the attention of the city administration after...
BEACON, NY

