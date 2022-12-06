Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shooting, stabbing in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police in the City of Poughkeepsie are investigating a shooting and stabbing, both of which occurred in the early evening on Friday. An 18-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds was located in the area of South White Street and Church Street at around 6:20 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to recover, police said.
Missing Dutchess County brothers found safe
Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate possible shooting that sent man to hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatch received a report of a man with a suspected gunshot wound in the parking lot at the intersection of Church and South White Streets Friday evening at approximately 6:22 p.m. Police were already in the neighborhood for an unrelated issue and responded within moments.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired during speed contest
MOUNT PLEASANT – An Ossining man has been arrested and charged by State Police with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment following a speed contest. Troopers said that on December 4, Andres Rosales, 49, participated in a speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant and fired several rounds from a handgun at the victim who was driving a competing vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shoplifters used child to commit crime
CORTLANDT – Two Yonkers women have been arrested on charges of grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly using the youngster to commit the theft of over $3,590 worth of merchandise at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake. State Police said the incident occurred on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two cars crash into house
NEWBURGH – Police and firefighters in the City of Newburgh investigated a crash involving two vehicles into a house. The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at Lutheran and Van Ness streets. Additional firefighters were called back to duty. One person was initially reported taken to the hospital.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon City Police now houses syringe drop box
BEACON – The Beacon City Police Department, working with the State Department of Health’s Expanded Syringe Access Program, has become an official disposal site for sharps, including syringes. City Councilman George Mansfield brought the community’s need for the drop box to the attention of the city administration after...
NBC New York
Dead Woman Found in Vehicle Submerged in Retention Pond Near NY Highway: Police
New York State Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle crash after a woman's body was found inside a vehicle that was submerged in a retention pond off a nearby highway. The overturned vehicle was found around noon Thursday in the water off exit 124 on state Route 17...
Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say
An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home. The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the...
Woman Found Dead In Overturned Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area after finding a vehicle in a retention pond. The incident took place in Orange County around 12 p.m., off Exit 124 of Route 17 in the village of Goshen. State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a...
News 12
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County
New York State Police are reporting of a fatal roll-over car accident in the village of Goshen that occurred around noon on Thursday. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned into a retention pond.
Comments / 0