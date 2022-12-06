MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...

