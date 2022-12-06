ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets

At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’

For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
MIAMI, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: KEY WEST’S HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE IS A HIT

One of the most popular events of Key West’s holiday season took place Dec. 3, when the Hometown Holiday Parade stepped off from Truman Avenue and White Street. The procession of about 55 floats made its way down Truman Avenue, then turned onto Duval Street. Throngs of locals and...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
