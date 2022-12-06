Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
Miami New Times
Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets
At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
flkeysnews.com
The Seven Mile Bridge isn’t 7 miles and carries water to the Keys. What to know about it
Florida has plans to replace the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. If the state follows through, the construction of a new span would be the third Seven Mile Bridge. According to plans, a new bridge wouldn’t be ready to carry cars across the water until 2030. We...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
Miami New Times
Chef Ryan Ratino of Two Michelin-Starred Jont in Washington, D.C., Will Open Fort Lauderdale Restaurant
Ohio-bred chef Ryan Ratino is bringing a fresh take to South Florida. Renowned for his Washington, D.C., establishments, the two Michelin-starred Jont and one Michelin-starred Bresca, Ratino will open a new restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale in 2023. The restaurant – whose name and full...
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST’S HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE IS A HIT
One of the most popular events of Key West’s holiday season took place Dec. 3, when the Hometown Holiday Parade stepped off from Truman Avenue and White Street. The procession of about 55 floats made its way down Truman Avenue, then turned onto Duval Street. Throngs of locals and...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America
PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country, which included one affluent Florida community.
