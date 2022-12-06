Looking for a healthy, inexpensive protein that can boost your immune system and help you live longer? Grab some legumes the next time you're at the grocery store. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, swapping out red meats and processed foods for legumes, whole grains, vegetables can increase life expectancy by more than a decade for people in their 20s or 30s.

