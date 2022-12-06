More than 1,000 residents are expected to come out and watch Compton's first Christmas parade since the pandemic started.The annual holiday tradition began 67 years ago and the Mayor of Compton, Emma Sharif, said she wants the community to be united again."Everybody will come out and get a chance to talk again, especially after pandemic, it will be a lot of people you haven't seen in awhile," said Mayor Sharif.The parade route will head down Compton Boulevard starting on Bullis Road and end on Alameda Street.This years theme is "A Miracle on Compton Boulevard" and bands from Compton and Inglewood Unified School Districts will be among those taking part.The parade will have two Grand Marshall's and they will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Former NFL star and SuperBowl Champion Jeron Johnson. Congresswoman Waters has served the area of South Los Angeles for over 30 years as a leader in the US House of Representatives and due to redistricting will now serve the City of Compton in the 43rd Congressional District. Jeron Johnson, a Compton native, played 7 years in the NFL including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.

COMPTON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO