Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Compton's annual holiday parade returns
More than 1,000 residents are expected to come out and watch Compton's first Christmas parade since the pandemic started.The annual holiday tradition began 67 years ago and the Mayor of Compton, Emma Sharif, said she wants the community to be united again."Everybody will come out and get a chance to talk again, especially after pandemic, it will be a lot of people you haven't seen in awhile," said Mayor Sharif.The parade route will head down Compton Boulevard starting on Bullis Road and end on Alameda Street.This years theme is "A Miracle on Compton Boulevard" and bands from Compton and Inglewood Unified School Districts will be among those taking part.The parade will have two Grand Marshall's and they will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Former NFL star and SuperBowl Champion Jeron Johnson. Congresswoman Waters has served the area of South Los Angeles for over 30 years as a leader in the US House of Representatives and due to redistricting will now serve the City of Compton in the 43rd Congressional District. Jeron Johnson, a Compton native, played 7 years in the NFL including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
Comments / 0