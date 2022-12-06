ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gas prices continue to go down, but cap on Russian oil could halt decline

By Michael Dekker Tulsa World
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9kPe_0jZEjMLE00

Gasoline prices continue to fall, but a price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western democracies last week could end the decline, a national analyst said.

The price at many Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $2.67 per gallon for regular unleaded Monday. Oklahoma also continues to have the second-lowest average prices in the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking service. The state claimed that spot last week.

Tulsa prices have dropped more than 40 cents per gallon in the last three weeks and more than 70 cents in the last month.

The last time local prices have been near this level was June 2021, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a blog post Monday .

“Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas,” he said.

“There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March.

“However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas,” De Haan said.

On Monday, average prices in Oklahoma and Tulsa were $2.868 and $2.721, respectively, according to AAA, which typically has prices slightly different than and a day or two behind GasBuddy’s.

The states with the lowest average prices Monday were Texas ($2.72), Oklahoma ($2.79), and Arkansas ($2.88), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were Hawaii ($5.08), California ($4.67), and Nevada ($4.44).

With OPEC+ agreeing to maintain November’s oil output cuts, the European Union’s $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil , and the EU/G7 sanctions on Russian exports in place, oil was in a rally mode to start the week, De Haan said.

Last week, western governments agreed to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The aim: Hurt Moscow’s finances while avoiding a sharp oil price spike if Russia’s oil is suddenly taken off the global market.

“In addition, it is largely expected that ... China may ... soon re-open parts of major cities and ease its Covid-zero policies, boosting oil consumption,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average diesel prices in Oklahoma and Tulsa were $4.328 and $4.222, respectively, according to AAA.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.24 to $79.98 a barrel and wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon.

On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude fell $3.05 to $76.93 a barrel; wholesale gasoline fell 8 cents to $2.20 a gallon.

Featured video: Drone pilots capture foliage colors across U.S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

10 states with the highest gas consumption

Even as the Biden administration moves to embrace electric vehicles in its efforts to curb global warming, America continues to guzzle gas. How much gas a state's residents consume can depend on various circumstances, including how far they travel, what kind of public transportation is available, and how high of a gas tax is imposed. Moreover, the question of whether the state provides subsidies for electric vehicles or adequate numbers of charging stations also bears an influence on the rate of EV adoption. Prices at...
Wyoming News

The price for new automobiles has increased more than 17% since 2020

As the average age of vehicles on American roadways gained steadily over the last five years, automobile prices skyrocketed over the last 24 months. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many U.S. auto dealership showrooms came to a standstill as nervous customers stayed away and social distancing guidelines forced many to temporarily close— even as their maintenance shops remained open as essential businesses. Dealership sales teams who didn't have robust online purchasing and delivery systems in place quickly hit the gas on streamlining online shopping and socially distant delivery processes similar to that of their emerging competitors like Carvana.
Wyoming News

Washington has experienced the largest productivity gains over the past decade

Differences in industry composition also help explain the places where productivity gains have been most pronounced recently. Washington and California, two states that have economies that are highly dependent on the information sector, respectively rank first and third in the percentage change in labor productivity over the last decade at 32.2% and 28.4%. Meanwhile, five states have actually seen negative growth in productivity in recent years. At the bottom of the list is Wyoming, where labor productivity declined by 5.1%. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade, researchers at HowtoHome.com calculated the percentage change in the BLS labor productivity index between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater change in real value-added output was ranked higher. Here are the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Four Things Inflation Ruined in 2022 (And a Few it Didn't)

If there's a word that we have been hearing a lot this year, it's inflation. We read about it in news headlines and spent months listening to politicians blame those who do not share their politics for rising prices. But above all else, we feel it whenever we have to...
Wyoming News

Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous representatives met in Washington, D.C., with members of Congress and the U.S. departments of State and Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Canadian consulate, they said. ...
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy