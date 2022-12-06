Read full article on original website
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Flames could be seen for miles
A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT...
BBC
Wolverhampton railway reopens after major fire at factories
Firefighters are continuing to dampen down at the scene of a huge fire in Wolverhampton. Rail services restarted on Wednesday morning, two days after the fire broke out and explosions were heard in Lower Horseley Fields at 21:00 GMT on Monday. Due to the risk of a wall collapsing, the...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Second stop-and-search order in Oxford city centre
Police have issued a dispersal order in the centre of Oxford for the second time in a week. On Saturday Thames Valley Police issued a Section 60 order following a large brawl between about 30 young people on Bonn Square after which in which four people were arrested. The latest...
BBC
Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT. The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Police release CCTV after Cheltenham bar worker glassed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault. Officers were called to Home and Botanic nightclub in St George's road, Cheltenham on 13 November 2021. Gloucestershire Police said a member of staff at the venue was glassed by a...
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC
Sheffield: Man charged with attempted rape of woman in 80s
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park. The woman was attacked in Firth Park on Sunday and taken to hospital with minor injuries but later discharged. Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, has also...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
BBC
Shrewsbury restaurant takes in nearly 70 people after evacuation
A restaurant took in nearly 70 people after a hotel and nearby properties were evacuated and shut by police. West Mercia Police closed Wyle Cop, Dogpole and High Street in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening and set up a cordon around the Lion Hotel. The restrictions lifted just after midnight. Police...
