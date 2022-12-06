Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Migrants continue to flow into US as Biden administration looks to extend Title 42
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the border policy Title 42 — the public health order allowing migrants to be deported immediately before making asylum claims — is set to be lifted in less than two weeks. As the Biden administration fights to extend the measure, alarming new...
22 WSBT
Department of Justice wants Trump team held in contempt in connection to Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court in connection to the Mar-a-Lago case, according to multiple reports. CNN on Thursday noted that prosecutors made the request, saying Trump and his team failed to...
22 WSBT
Biden admin questioned about $200 million grant awarded to China-based company
WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, is pressing the Department of Energy (DOE) over the $200 million it awarded to a lithium battery company whose close relationship with China, Barrasso says, “is no secret.”. In October, the...
22 WSBT
NFL star 'still not voting' for Biden despite Brittney Griner release
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration may have successfully negotiated with Russia to free imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, but one high-profile critic says that won't earn his vote. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons posted a series of tweets on Thursday morning after news of Griner's release broke. The...
22 WSBT
'Twitter Files' part 3 highlights Trump's ban from social media platform after Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (TND) — Top Twitter executives removed then-president Donald Trump from their social media platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and went on to have weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Human Services, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about what tweets to censor, according to "Part Three" of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
22 WSBT
Supreme Court mulls case that could reshape US elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could drastically alter the electoral system depending on how the eventual ruling plays out. North Carolina Republicans took the case to the high court after the state’s supreme court threw out new congressional maps over a partisan gerrymander. They are arguing a provision in the U.S. Constitution gives state lawmakers control over “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, which would allow them to cut state courts out of the redistricting process.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
22 WSBT
Unprecedented circumstances bring on conflicting economic signals for consumers
WASHINGTON (TND) — The precarious state of the U.S. economy is bringing mixed reactions with every new set of economic data released by the federal government as the Federal Reserve tries to tamp inflation down and forecasters try to project what’s coming next. The Fed has raised its...
22 WSBT
Record number of fentanyl seizures reported at Southern border
WASHINGTON (TND) — Fentanyl continues to cross into the United States illegally at alarming rates. Last week in Robstown, Texas, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl. That’s enough to kill 5.6 million people, according to the chief agent. The bust set a new record.
22 WSBT
Musk on Twitter Files Part 2: Twitter was like 'inmates running an asylum'
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Part two of the groundbreaking “Twitter files” were released Thursday and according to the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, the discoveries show a company where “the inmates were running the asylum.”. The second installation of various internal Twitter communications and other...
22 WSBT
Brittney Griner back on US soil after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Brittney Griner continues to recover at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after arriving in Texas Friday morning. The WNBA star is back on U.S. soil after months of negotiations between top U.S. and Russian officials. Her release from prison was part of a prisoner swap for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Ukrainian, Russian Nobel Peace winners slam Putin's 'insane' war
A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for an unabated fight against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion. Now, "resistance to Russia is called 'fascism'", and has become "the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine", he said, using harsh language considering the stiff penalties Moscow imposes on those who publicly criticise the invasion.
Comments / 0