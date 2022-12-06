Read full article on original website
Related
Get the 1st Look at the MAC X Whitney Houston Ultra-Glamorous Makeup Collection
Prepare to get emotional! The long awaited MAC x Whitney Houston collection drops on December 8 and every product in the line embodies the iconic beauty and spirit of the late songstress. Named for Nippy (the nickname Whitney’s father gave her as a child) and inspired by the diva’s favorite glam shades and looks, the […]
The MAC Whitney Houston collection has launched with limited edition bold golds and the ultimate red lipstick
The MAC Whitney Houston inspired line has landed in honor of the late pop sensation
Everything You Need To Know About MAC's Whitney Houston Collection
Whitney Houston has made a huge impact on pop culture, but it's not just her beautiful voice and insane talent that have inspired others — it was her look as well. According to US Magazine, Houston was known for her signature smokey eye and her bold makeup looks on and off the stage. Her style has lived on beyond her passing, and makeup lovers and Whitney lovers alike have been trying to recreate her look for themselves — and now they can.
Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert
Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Christina Aguilera Dazzles In A Show-Stopping Purple Dress
Christina Aguilera put on a sizzling and busty display in a plunging purple gown while gracing the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards. The 41-year-old pop sensation looked like a million dollars while attending the high-profile event in Las Vegas, NV last week, and she definitely dressed to impress.
Mariah Carey Commands Attention in Plunging Black Dress & Crystal-Embellished Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was seen leaving the set of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday night in New York, making a glamorous departure in a black gown and sparkling pumps. The pop singer’s look was based around a long-sleeved black maxi dress with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline made of a moveable stretch fabric. The garment was belted to bring the waist inwards, defining Carey’s silhouette. The dress also featured a short side slit that spotlighted Carey’s glamorous footwear. Further amplifying the...
Gabrielle Union Channels the ‘1920s in Fringe Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway With Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union took a vintage approach to fashion as she arrived with Dwayne Wade for the opening night of “Ain’t No Mo” on Broadway last night in New York. The “Bring It On” actress wore a sparkling Giorgio Armani black gown that featured a straight neckline and satin straps. The skirt of the embellished dress was decorated with a striped fringe look, channeling the fringe dress trend of the 1920s. She paired the gown with sparkling black leather tights, adding a modern touch to the outfit. To accessorize, Union added sparkling details to the look with diamond dangle earrings and a wide...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
StyleCaster
Michelle Obama Just Slayed the Graphic Winged Eyeliner of My Dreams
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. No matter how hard I try, no matter how good I get at makeup, I can’t seem to pull off a heavy, dramatic winged eyeliner look. I didn’t expect a former first lady to completely slay the graphic eyeliner I dream about but when it’s someone as cool and stunning as Michelle Obama, it’s actually not at all surprising. Obama is on tour for her new book, The Light We Carry, and she’s never looked better.
Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Happi
Amorepacific and BTS Collaborate to Release Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Mask
In K-pop sensation BTS' smash hit “Butter,” they sing, “smooth like butter/like a criminal undercover.”. has collaborated for a second time with the boy band to present a limited-edition three-piece Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set. The partnership follows on the heels of a successful limited-edition release last year. Once again featuring the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask formula, the new set comes with three flavors, including a new butter flavor reminiscent of popcorn and the return of the fan-favorite peach iced tea inspired by “Permission to Dance” and sweet candy to represent “Dynamite.” Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige’s global best-seller, keeps lips supple and hydrated overnight for a smoother, plumper look.
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Kristin Davis Blossoms in Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Kristin Davis beat the rainy day blues as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday. On set for the show’s second season in New York City, Davis was spotted on the program’s Instagram page in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble: a light blue draped blouse, tucked into a black, blue and green floral-printed midi skirt. Her formal attire was layered with a deep blue raincoat and lavender umbrella for a weather-ready spin, as well as a string of pearls and a light blue leather handbag. Davis’ outfit also coordinated with onscreen bulldog Richard Burton,...
Comments / 0