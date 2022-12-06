PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Newport, Perry County man was killed on December 6 after surviving a vehicle crash and then getting hit by an approaching train. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Newport, the 26-year-old man was traveling on Lower Bailey Road during icy conditions. Police say the man was driving too fast for weather conditions when his vehicle crossed the lane of travel and off the roadway.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO