ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

One pedestrian killed, another injured in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a pedestrian was killed and another was injured Thursday night in the area of South Cameron and Market Streets. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police say when officers arrived they found a man and woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man killed by approaching train after surviving car crash in Perry County, police say

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Newport, Perry County man was killed on December 6 after surviving a vehicle crash and then getting hit by an approaching train. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Newport, the 26-year-old man was traveling on Lower Bailey Road during icy conditions. Police say the man was driving too fast for weather conditions when his vehicle crossed the lane of travel and off the roadway.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
local21news.com

New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness

The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

TSA officer stops loaded gun at HIA checkpoint

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Michigan resident with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the airport security checkpoint early this morning, Dec. 7. The .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets. It was the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg

Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Tips for keeping your Christmas tree safe from fires

HARRISBURG, Pa — According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, U.S. firefighters respond to almost 200 Christmas tree fires every year. CBS 21 spoke with the CEO of Joshua Tree Experts for some tips on Christmas tree safety. First, he says to choose a freshly cut tree instead of...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Winterize your home with power-saving tips

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Though we’ve had a pretty warm December in Central PA, unfortunately the cold temperatures won’t stay away forever. Winterizing your home is an important step you can take to save money and avoid costly repairs this time of year. There are several...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Eight-year-old sells artwork to buy toys for sick children

Eight-year-old Anderson Yinger is bringing some extra holiday cheer to the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Harrisburg and he does it by drawing pictures. Anderson Yinger came up with the idea last year to sell his drawings after watching his dad sell some household items on eBay. “And I went...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Steelton-Highspire wins 2022 PIAA Class 1A Football Championship

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Steamrollers have claimed victory against the Union Area Scotties, beating them out of the coveted championship spot, 22-8. This will be Steelton-Highspire's 11th football championship, with their last championship being as recent as 2020.
local21news.com

Harrisburg Heat Ready for Season Opener

The pro Indoor Soccer season starts this Saturday 12/10 for the Harrisburg Heat. This year's team looks ready for a playoff run. Head Coach Pat Healey says the league has great parity this year, and his team has a nice mix of veterans and rookies. Like last year, the team plays its home games at the Equine Arena inside the Farm Show Complex. Opening night is Saturday at 7:00 against Utica.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy