One pedestrian killed, another injured in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a pedestrian was killed and another was injured Thursday night in the area of South Cameron and Market Streets. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police say when officers arrived they found a man and woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
One injured in crash involving electric bicycle, road closed for investigation: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say one person has been hurt in a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle. According to authorities, it happened along South College Street at Church Avenue. The bicycle rider suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local...
Man killed by approaching train after surviving car crash in Perry County, police say
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Newport, Perry County man was killed on December 6 after surviving a vehicle crash and then getting hit by an approaching train. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Newport, the 26-year-old man was traveling on Lower Bailey Road during icy conditions. Police say the man was driving too fast for weather conditions when his vehicle crossed the lane of travel and off the roadway.
Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
Possible reward offered for information on Dauphin County motel theft, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Derry Township Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on November 25 around 2:30 AM. Authorities say a man and woman entered the lobby of the Simmons Motel located on West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, Dauphin County. After a couple minutes, they...
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
State College man sentenced to max of 18 months for stealing checks from senior citizens
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A State College man is headed to jail for being part of scheme that attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group of senior citizens, but the prison sentence is far less than what prosecutors were asking for. When he was...
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness
The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
TSA officer stops loaded gun at HIA checkpoint
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Michigan resident with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the airport security checkpoint early this morning, Dec. 7. The .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets. It was the...
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg
Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Toys for Tots making the holidays brighter for kids for 75 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. The program was started in 1947 by a Marine Corps Reserve Major after being inspired by his wife. Today, Toys for Tots averages 18 million toys to seven million kids each year. In Harrisburg, 16,000 kids received toys last year.
Tips for keeping your Christmas tree safe from fires
HARRISBURG, Pa — According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, U.S. firefighters respond to almost 200 Christmas tree fires every year. CBS 21 spoke with the CEO of Joshua Tree Experts for some tips on Christmas tree safety. First, he says to choose a freshly cut tree instead of...
Winterize your home with power-saving tips
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Though we’ve had a pretty warm December in Central PA, unfortunately the cold temperatures won’t stay away forever. Winterizing your home is an important step you can take to save money and avoid costly repairs this time of year. There are several...
Eight-year-old sells artwork to buy toys for sick children
Eight-year-old Anderson Yinger is bringing some extra holiday cheer to the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Harrisburg and he does it by drawing pictures. Anderson Yinger came up with the idea last year to sell his drawings after watching his dad sell some household items on eBay. “And I went...
Steelton-Highspire wins 2022 PIAA Class 1A Football Championship
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Steamrollers have claimed victory against the Union Area Scotties, beating them out of the coveted championship spot, 22-8. This will be Steelton-Highspire's 11th football championship, with their last championship being as recent as 2020.
Harrisburg Heat Ready for Season Opener
The pro Indoor Soccer season starts this Saturday 12/10 for the Harrisburg Heat. This year's team looks ready for a playoff run. Head Coach Pat Healey says the league has great parity this year, and his team has a nice mix of veterans and rookies. Like last year, the team plays its home games at the Equine Arena inside the Farm Show Complex. Opening night is Saturday at 7:00 against Utica.
