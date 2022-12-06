ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

By Avery Van Etten, Sanika Bhargaw
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ran8c_0jZEiW1t00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough Police Department, according to court records.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said that between 2019 and 2022, Still allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets, resulting in a theft of $98,754.50.

“It began as an investigation into falsifying the time records, and the mayor contacted us and so we got the county detectives involved, began the investigation, and found that it was over a course of years almost $100,000 worth of falsification of time records,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told abc27.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

“As a matter of routine, our detectives checked the evidence lockers and found that there were three rifles missing,” Chardo said. “We have alleged that he stole these rifles and sold two of them to a Perry County gun shop, and the third is missing and we’re looking for it.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Still stole three firearms from the evidence locker and sold at least two of them to a gun shop in Duncannon. According to the affidavit , Still allegedly admitted that he took the three guns and sold them to the gun shop for $500 cash.

Investigators say the gun shop had a record of two guns sold to the shop by Still, which were both recovered from the purchasers, according to the affidavit.

As for the third gun, the DA’s office is looking for it.

“It is a rifle, and we have the serial number, and we’ve entered it into NCIC so that if it did come into police contact, we’d be notified,” Chardo said.

Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice

According to court records, Still allegedly did not work during the times listed on the timesheets that he submitted to receive payment. Between 2019 and 2022, Still allegedly issued no citations or complaints, and officials told police that Still did not reply to texts and calls.

“He was the officer in charge. He was the chief, and that’s what enabled him to get away with this for as long as he did,” Chardo said.

“Obviously it’s deeply troubling, but this could happen in any occupation or profession. Police officers, there are ones that go astray — as there are in any profession. Fortunately, there are very few that do this,” Chardo said.

Investigators said Still also admitted to falsifying time cards in Marysville, where he worked for the police first part time and later full time, but Still told investigators he paid the money back.

According to court records, Still is now free on bail.

Still’s attorney, Attorney McInroy, told abc27 that he will “kindly ‘pass'” on making a comment/statement regarding Still’s case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 7

DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

This is 1 way guns are dumped in our communities. I would like to know if these guns were involved in any crimes in Dauphin County.

Reply(1)
6
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Good police must stop covering up for bad police! Weed them out if you want to regain the public’s trust and respect.

Reply
4
Related
abc27.com

Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Final defendant in 2016 Narvon murder sentenced to prison

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — The final defendant who was convicted of murdering Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home in 2016 was sentenced Friday afternoon In Lancaster County Court. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office 46-year-old Kristopher Smits was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer

An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Warrant out for woman officials say failed to return from work release in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who officials say failed to return to jail after going to a work-release program in Franklin County. Franklin County commissioners released a statement Friday morning on behalf of the Franklin County Adult Probation Department. It said that there is an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of vehicle reported at hotel

New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old Boy Among Three People Shot In York (DEVELOPING)

Three people were shot— including a 3-year-old boy— in York on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. The York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street/Lincoln Highway on Friday, at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a release by the department around 8:30 p.m.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy