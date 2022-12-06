Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway
Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
22 WSBT
Holiday Light Show at St. Joseph County Fairground begins tonight
South Bend. Ind. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds. The 3rd Annual Dasher Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show opens to the Public on Friday at 6 PM. The Show stretches all throughout the Fairgrounds. It's free Admission, but Donations for Fair...
22 WSBT
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
22 WSBT
Commissioners: Hunting not allowed in Portage Manor Woods or county owned land
Illegal hunting has gotten the attention of some St. Joseph County leaders. Commissioners voiced their concerns after hunters were caught in the Portage Manor Woods. That's the woods near Boland Drive and Portage Avenue in South Bend. Hunting on County-owned land is not allowed, especially within city limits. “Again, it's...
22 WSBT
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
22 WSBT
Two local companies vie for title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
Michiana is home to the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana”. Both remaining companies in the state-wide competition are practically neighbors only 20 minutes apart. It started with 54 submissions. The two finalists are Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood, and they went head-to-head to see who has the coolest thing made in Indiana.
22 WSBT
Addicted America: Indiana's 500-million-dollar opioid settlement money to be distributed
South Bend. Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General's office says more than 500-million dollars in opioid settlement money will start getting distributed by the end of the week. Indiana's part of a multi-state settlement of 26-billion dollars... against major drug companies. The money is going to local governments, with...
22 WSBT
Indiana Michigan Power plans $17 million upgrade to East Elkhart Transmission Line
Indiana Michigan Power is planning to make 17-million dollars worth of upgrades to the East Elkhart Transmission Line. The utility provider held an open house tonight, seeking feedback on how to update transmission lines that date back more than six decades, while being as convenient as possible. I&M Power says...
22 WSBT
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
22 WSBT
Recount underway over two proposals passed in Michigan midterm election
A recount is underway in several Michigan counties on two ballot proposals from the November election. Proposal 3 passed during the midterm election, adding abortion rights to the state constitution. It is on the list for a hand recount in nearly half of the counties across the state. Proposal 2,...
22 WSBT
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
Comments / 0