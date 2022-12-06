Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bus Toy Express fills up before donation pickups in Davie, Sunrise, Coral Springs
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After completing seven pickups of toy donations on Friday in South Florida, the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express was full when it arrived at Davie. Volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck. There were still two more stops in...
South Florida groups speak up about the environmental dangers of balloon releases for celebrations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida communities are taking action and speaking up about the dangers to our environment, as people continue releasing balloons as part of celebrations to honor their loved ones. In May of 2022, a video of a yacht crew popping balloons and throwing them into...
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, witnesses say
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida woman said a police officer nearly struck her children during a crash on Wednesday in Sunrise. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said her baby girl started crying and shaking and...
Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
Iguana causes ‘large-scale’ power outage in South Florida city
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive, destructive and now apparently responsible for a “large-scale” power outage in one South Florida city. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that an iguana was the culprit of an outage in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday. It happened at...
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens
DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in garbage bin behind Miami Gardens home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing after a tip led police to discover a man’s body in Miami Gardens. Officers found the body in a garbage can behind a home located on 205th Street and 29th Avenue. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to a...
Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after receiving a tip Friday afternoon in reference to a student carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
Murder investigation ensues after woman turns up dead at Miami Beach hotel room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a woman’s murder after finding her dead at an oceanfront hotel on Tuesday night in Miami Beach. The hotel is popular among pilots and flight attendants. Police officers found the dead woman shortly before 7 p.m. at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel,...
Miami police searching for missing 67-year-old man from Little Haiti
MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday. Police said Curtis James Davis was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to authorities, Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170...
Police: NY man tried to buy champagne, macarons with fake cards at Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – A New York man is facing multiple charges in South Florida after police accused him of credit card fraud connected to an attempted purchase of champagne and macarons at Aventura Mall. Police arrested Louis Morrison, 25, of The Bronx, on Tuesday. According to an Aventura police...
Third former felon arrested by DeSantis’ election crimes office has cased dismissed
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There’s been another setback for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his election crimes and security squad. In August, the governor made a splash by announcing that the squad had arrested 19 former felons for allegedly voting illegally. Three of those cases have already been...
Asset firm commits $5M to help Miami college students create their own businesses
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An asset firm committed $5 million to Miami colleges on Thursday to help students create their own businesses. Blackstone, one of the largest asset firms in the country, made the announcement that the statewide program will be partnering with Miami colleges to help with insight, resources and funding opportunities.
Prison time for Miami ‘fortune teller’ who took $3M from woman to lift ‘family curse’
MIAMI – Did she see this coming?. A federal judge sentenced a so-called psychic and fortune teller from Miami who prosecutors say swindled more than $3 million out of a woman by claiming she needed the money to break a family curse. Fifty-one-year-old Samantha Stevens was sentenced to spend...
Lululemon employee accused of stealing more than $15,000 from Miami Beach store
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An employee of the Lululemon store in Miami Beach was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole a hefty amount of money from the business. Taylor Elizabeth Acheson, 22, faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and third-degree grand theft. According to her arrest report,...
