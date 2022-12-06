ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Click10.com

Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Iguana causes ‘large-scale’ power outage in South Florida city

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive, destructive and now apparently responsible for a “large-scale” power outage in one South Florida city. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that an iguana was the culprit of an outage in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday. It happened at...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens

DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after receiving a tip Friday afternoon in reference to a student carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami police searching for missing 67-year-old man from Little Haiti

MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday. Police said Curtis James Davis was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to authorities, Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Asset firm commits $5M to help Miami college students create their own businesses

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An asset firm committed $5 million to Miami colleges on Thursday to help students create their own businesses. Blackstone, one of the largest asset firms in the country, made the announcement that the statewide program will be partnering with Miami colleges to help with insight, resources and funding opportunities.
MIAMI, FL

