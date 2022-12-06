Read full article on original website
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY
On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Rochester downtown revitalization project will cost $10 million
A $10 million plan to revitalize a section of downtown Rochester was announced this week with five projects, including transforming the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Also, four historic, mixed-use buildings will be revitalized, creating housing and modern storefronts. “I kept saying it was an abomination and a...
WHEC TV-10
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
Monro Waives Battery Installation Charges along with Other Strategic Initiatives
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. These efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005915/en/ “Monro’s guiding principle is to be ready for the customer when they walk in the door,” said Mike Broderick, President and CEO of Monro. “This fall, we focused our efforts in three key areas: first, to change the way we sell batteries; second, to meet the customer’s expectations for a modern retail experience; and third, to leverage our partnership with ATD to offer the customer the right tire at the right price across our brands.”
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
Wolf Clan LLC holds ribbon cutting event for new East Rochester location
The owners of Wolf Clan LLC describe their organization as a worldwide e-business focusing on hair apparel and publishing.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market features over 50 vendors
Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.
New York State sees 64% increase in confirmed flu cases
Senator Chuck Schumer called for the US Department of Health and Human Services for help as flu and RSV cases are skyrocketing in the region
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
People of color are less likely to get home loans approved in Rochester
When comparing the size of the local minority population to the share of approved mortgages, the gap in Rochester is larger than the gap in Syracuse or Long Island.
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
Dr. Janice Harbin, CEO of Jordan Health, announces retirement
Dr. Janice Harbin's retirement will be officially effective on December 31, 2023.
WHEC TV-10
New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
USPS wants you to ship packages now to get it in before the holidays
He adds that Priority Mail needs to be mailed by Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express will need to be sent out no later than December 23rd.
13 WHAM
President, CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women retires
Brighton, N.Y. — The President and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women has retired. Pam Baker has served in the role since January of 2019 and guided the school through the COVID pandemic. She will be available as an advisor through the end of the...
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
