ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. These efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005915/en/ “Monro’s guiding principle is to be ready for the customer when they walk in the door,” said Mike Broderick, President and CEO of Monro. “This fall, we focused our efforts in three key areas: first, to change the way we sell batteries; second, to meet the customer’s expectations for a modern retail experience; and third, to leverage our partnership with ATD to offer the customer the right tire at the right price across our brands.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO