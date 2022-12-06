Read full article on original website
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Chained Echoes is a JRPG throwback that isn't scared to throw out old ideas
A speedy, deeply clever battle system helps Chained Echoes stand out from other 16-bit-inspired RPGs.
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Celeste Creator's Next Game, Earthblade, Gets First Look at The Game Awards
In an unexpected surprise at The Game Awards tonight, we got our first look at Earthblade - the next game from Celeste developer Extremely OK Games. Earthblade will be released in 2024; a more specific release window beyond that was not announced. Earthblade was first announced back in 2021 from...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map
A new, fractured island takes form in Fortnite Chapter 4. Will you discover all the landmarks this season, taking in sights both fresh and familiar?. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, learn the new layout of the Fortnite Chapter 4 map and where to find all the new points of interest to land during this new season.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Call Of Duty Has A Long, Strange History On Nintendo Consoles
Microsoft's recent announcement that it intends to put Call Of Duty games onto Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years came as a surprise to many. After all, the best-selling shooter franchise has not yet appeared on the Nintendo Switch, despite that console holding onto a huge portion of market share for years now.
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
A Most Extraordinary Gnome - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
As mysterious things begin to happen in the forest, it's up to you, the gnome who serves as the forest's only protector, to save the animals from the incoming darkness. In this new trailer for A Most Extraordinary Gnome, get a look at some of the stages and characters you'll see in this hand-crafted paper cut-out world.
Blanc - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Blanc is a beautiful co-op adventure that follows a stranded wolf cub and fawn. After getting lost in a sudden snowstorm, they will have to work together to return to their families. Team up with another player to guide them through the harsh environment and journey back home.
Distant Bloom - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Transform a ruined world into one blooming with restoration. In Distant Bloom, you'll explore an alien planet, build a thriving community, and unravel a mystery while healing the environment.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which Game is Better?
If you want to buy the newest Pokemon game, it's a good idea to know which version is right for you.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Tiny Glade - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Developer Pounce Light reveals Tiny Glade, a peaceful building game with no management or combat. Instead, you merely need to focus on transforming forgotten meadows into lovely castle dioramas.
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
Ken Levine's Next Game, Judas, Finally Revealed
Ken Levine, the creator of BioShock, has finally revealed his next game titled Judas. At the Game Awards, a trailer for the upcoming title was revealed. While details are still under wraps, the trailer showcases what looks to be a narrative-driven, single-player, first-person shooter. The game is being developed by Ghost Story Games, a Take-Two Interactive subsidiary, and this will serve as the studio's first title.
Spirittea - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Catch bugs, fish, and even do some karaoke in the life-sim and management game Spirittea, where you'll find yourself helping local spirits while waiting for inspiration to write your book. As you manage a bathhouse, you'll befriend the townspeople and solve the problems of troublemaking spirits.
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
