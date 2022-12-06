Read full article on original website
Happi
Lab Rap: Lumene Group’s VP of R&D and Sustainability Tiina Isohanni
Lumene’s Tiina Isohanni has 35 years of experience in skin care and cosmetics, which includes pioneering research in Nordic raw materials and skin care science, including the use of upcycled materials. In addition to steering Lumene’s formulation work, she has been instrumental in its environmental sustainability strategy, too. Next month Isohanni will take a seat on Lumene Group’s board. As she gets set to leave the lab, we asked Isohanni to reflect on her career, the changes in beauty science and how she will use her scientific background in a new leadership role for Lumene.
Happi
Dollar Shave Club Moves Subscriptions to Ordergroove Platform
Dollar Shave Club is migrating its subscription technology from a “home-grown solution” to Ordergroove’s platform in partnership with Shopify Plus. Dollar Shave Club is making a shift away from building and maintaining out-of-the-box capabilities to creating differentiated subscription experiences, according to Ordergroove. Founded in 2011, Dollar Shave...
Happi
Fairy Tales Hair Care Hires Vice President of Ecommerce
Fairy Tales Hair Care has hired Natalie Haddox-Davis as the vice president of ecommerce. A seasoned digital marketer and ecommerce professional, she specializes in scaling premium brands at various stages of growth, according to the company. She holds past director roles at brands such as Lather, Jac + Jack and Mother Denim.
Happi
Pinterest Predicts Leading Beauty Trends for 2023
More than 400 million consumers visit Pinterest to plan, be inspired and discover new ideas. The predictions for 2023’s biggest trends is the result of months of data analysis and evaluation. For the last three years, eight out of 10 trends came true thanks to robust methodology and analysis. This year, Pinterest analyzed what people have been looking for on the platform to identify the key trends that will emerge or continue to grow in 2023.
Happi
Admix Appoints New Managing Director of Admix Europe ApS
Admix, Inc., global leader of advanced mixing technologies for the food/beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, has appointed Jesper Sæderup Lindeløv to the position of managing director of Admix Europe ApS, located in Fredensborg, Denmark. “I am excited to join Admix and I look forward to start building...
Happi
Amorepacific and BTS Collaborate to Release Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Mask
In K-pop sensation BTS' smash hit “Butter,” they sing, “smooth like butter/like a criminal undercover.”. has collaborated for a second time with the boy band to present a limited-edition three-piece Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set. The partnership follows on the heels of a successful limited-edition release last year. Once again featuring the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask formula, the new set comes with three flavors, including a new butter flavor reminiscent of popcorn and the return of the fan-favorite peach iced tea inspired by “Permission to Dance” and sweet candy to represent “Dynamite.” Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige’s global best-seller, keeps lips supple and hydrated overnight for a smoother, plumper look.
Happi
Resorcinol-Free Hair Color Patented by Italian Company
This US patent was awarded to Beauty & Business of Milan. US Patent No. 11,517,514 B2 (Antonio Consoli, Katiuscia Grevalcuore, Monica Besozzi, Emanuela Facchetti, Massimo Fabbi); Beauty & Business S.p.A., Milan, has been awarded a US patent for a hair coloring composition that is free of resorcinol, 2-methyl resorcinol, 4-chloro resorcinol and resorcinol derivatives, and free of methoxymethyl-p-phenylenediamine. It is comprised of at least one primary dye selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least two secondary dyes selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol, or at least two primary dyes selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least one secondary dye selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol.
Happi
Aphogee Hair Care Breaks Down the Top Curl Trends for 2023
For Aphogee Hair Care, a new year means prosperity and lots of curls. Curly-haired consumers are embracing their natural textures while trying out new haircuts and hairstyles, and 2023 is coming in hot with big curl transformations, according to the brand. Below, the brand breaks down the top three curl...
Happi
BeautyHealth’s Hydrafacial Launches New Skincare Booster Developed with Babor Laboratories
The Beauty Health Company, home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, launched a new booster co-created with Babor Skincare, which leverages Doctor Babor’s technology to help increase hydration levels for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion. Delivered with Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand handpiece and vortex fusion technology, this new collagen...
Happi
NPD Says Prestige Beauty Continues to Post Growth
This holiday season as inflationary fears persist, promotions are a handy lever retailers can pull to entice shoppers to spend, which will reduce inventory during and after the holidays. Prestige beauty appears to be the outlier among the general merchandise retail industries tracked by The NPD Group, posting growth in...
Happi
Sally Hansen Launches Miracle Gel Merry N’ Bright Collection
Just in time for the holidays, Sally Hansen, maker of the gel hybrid polish, has launched the Miracle Gel Merry N’ Bright Collection inclusive of eight frosty shades with unique shimmer, metallic, glitter and pearl finishes. The patented color set technology nail polish offers up to eight-day manicures with...
Happi
Beauty Spending & Inflation at Holiday Time: Infographic
According to a Debt.com survey, 37% of respondents report buying more cosmetics than ever before. And despite inflation, one-third said they haven’t changed how they shop for cosmetics, according to the provider of debt solutions. In fact, 62% of respondents agreed that “lipstick products are an affordable way to treat [themselves] in times of high inflation.” The survey also found that people with credit card debt, as well as those spending the most monthly on cosmetics, were most likely to agree with this statement.
Happi
Bath & Body Works Partners with Instacart for Holiday Shoppers
Bath & Body Works is now available on Instacart, giving customers a quick and convenient way to shop during the holidays. Bath & Body Works products are affordable and highly giftable, according to the company. In 2021, 48% of all body care and home fragrance gifts in the US were purchased from Bath & Body Works. The new partnership between Instacart and Bath & Body Works is especially valuable for last-minute shoppers, with many deliveries available in as fast as one hour.
Happi
Bold Eau de Parfum Is Firmenich’s Fragrance Inspired by Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year
Firmenich has partnered with Pantone to create a unique fragrance inspired by Pantone Color of the Year for 2023, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta. The fragrance, Live Bold Eau de Parfum, is said to capture the exuberance, optimism and rebellious spirit of Viva Magenta. It contains Dragon Fruit Smell-the-Taste, which Firmenich contends gives emotion and texture to its fragrance creations, as well as accords of beet and magenta vetiver.
