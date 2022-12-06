Read full article on original website
Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade
The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
hottytoddy.com
City to Save Stone Park Pavillion – For Now
The pavilion at Stone Park was spared demolition Tuesday when the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to save the structure and spend the funds necessary to repair it. According to City Engineer Reanna Mayoral, the city hired structural engineer Mark Watson to provide design plans to stabilize the pavilion. Quotes...
hottytoddy.com
Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex
Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
hottytoddy.com
Annual Double Decker Spring Run Raises over $2K for YMCA
The 25th annual Double Decker Spring Run, hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, may have been held in late April, but Oxford’s YMCA is still feeling the impact of the successful event. The 2022 spring run was presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and attended by...
hottytoddy.com
Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class
Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community. The class is divided into teams, each selecting a project that can be accomplished by August. Projects may range from...
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
hottytoddy.com
Oxford is So Ready for its Christmas Parade
It looks as if the rain will break long enough Friday evening for the Oxford Christmas Parade to take place after being delayed five days due to the weather. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent of rain Friday but showers are expected to end around noon, leaving the 6:30 p.m. start time for the parade cloudy but dry.
hottytoddy.com
Shipping Website Concept Wins Business Model Competition
A shipping website made for small businesses won first place in the 2022 “Servin’ the South” Business Model Competition hosted by the University of Mississippi Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Thryft Ship allows small businesses with an Instagram presence to receive a shipping link for customers to...
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford’s Paid Parking Brings in More Than $1M in FY 2022
Oxford’s downtown parking meters brought in over $1 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Combined with revenues from paid parking fines and the purchase of permits, the city earned $1.4 million from its downtown parking system, which was about $450,000 more than the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Furniture opening manufacturing facility in New Albany
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $2.016 million. Motion upholstered furniture manufacturer Homestead Furniture is locating manufacturing operations in New Albany. The project is $2.016 million investment and will create 117 jobs. “These 117 new jobs are a great addition to New Albany and Union County,” said Gov. Tate Reeves....
hottytoddy.com
Philadelphia Community’s Voting Precinct Changed to Fire Station
Lafayette County residents living in the Philadelphia community will have a new place to vote in upcoming elections – but it’s only a few steps away from their old precinct. On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to move the Philadelphia community voting precinct from the...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Will Alabama flip 4-Star ATH Suntarine Perkins from Ole Miss?
Alabama football is making a hard push to flip four-star athlete and Ole Miss commit, Suntarine Perkins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided the latest on Alabama’s push for the Mississippi native on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Freshman Ole Miss LB announces he will enter transfer portal
Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis announced Wednesday evening that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal after just 1 season in Oxford. Willis did not see the field for the Rebels this past season. Before he arrived at Ole Miss, Willis was a 4-star prospect in the...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk charged with embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a former Yalobusha County hospital clerk for alleged embezzlement. Melissa Cook is accused of stealing from Yalobusha General Hospital. She’s ordered to repay $102,089. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital...
2 Memphis business owners accused of stealing more than $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with stealing $786,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Friday. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Sears Closes its Doors for Good
The Oxford Sears Hometown Store has closed its doors for the last time. The store, located in the Mid-Town Shopping Center, closed Monday. There were no signs on the door indicating the store was closed on Wednesday. The owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday; however, a woman answering...
