NC woman delivers baby on same day as $100K Powerball win



A North Carolina woman gave birth on the same day she won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing.

The Powerball drawing, which was originally for $50,000 before the 2X Power Play multiplier hit, was also held on Nov. 9 — the same day that Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord, North Carolina, delivered a baby girl .

(NC Education Lottery) Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord, North Carolina received her Powerball winnings from the Nov. 9 drawing — the same day she gave birth to her daughter.



“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said in a statement. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, said she used her two sons' birthdays when selecting the numbers for the $3 Quick Pick ticket that she purchased at her local QuikTrip.

“When I found out [that I won], I cried,” Hernandez said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez claimed her prize last week at the North Carolina lottery headquarters, which, after taxes, amounted to $65,015.

She said she would put the winnings toward paying for her house.