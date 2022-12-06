Read full article on original website
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Jersey explosion – live: One dead, dozen missing after St Helier flat block fire
One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.He said the fire service had been called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.He said: “We have...
California Man Arrested for Allegedly Lighting American Flags on Fire
Authorities arrested a California man after footage surfaced showing him lighting people’s American flags on fire. According to reports, the Long Beach man went from house to house around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, torching people’s flags. Long Beach officials said 35-year-old John Leo Meylor was arrested on suspicion...
