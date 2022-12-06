One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.He said the fire service had been called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.He said: “We have...

44 MINUTES AGO